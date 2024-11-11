E-methane Market Report 2024 - e-Methane is an Attractive Solution for Decarbonizing Sectors that Rely Heavily on Natural Gas, such as Industrial Heating, Transportation and Residential Energy

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-methane Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End Use Industry, Form and Storage, Production Technology, Carbon Capture Source, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The e-methane market is poised for significant growth as the world transitions towards more sustainable energy solutions, particularly within the context of decarbonization efforts in hard-to-abate sectors.



E-methane, also known as synthetic methane or renewable methane, is produced by combining hydrogen generated from renewable energy sources with carbon dioxide (CO2) captured from industrial emissions or direct air capture (DAC). This process allows for the production of a carbon-neutral fuel that can be used in existing natural gas infrastructure, making e-methane a critical component in the energy transition.



The rapid growth of the e-methane market is driven by the global push towards carbon neutrality and the adoption of renewable fuels. Many countries are targeting net-zero emissions by 2050, and e-methane is seen as an attractive solution for decarbonizing sectors that rely heavily on natural gas, such as industrial heating, transportation, and residential energy.

According to a report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the global production of e-methane could supply up to 10% of the world's energy needs by 2050 if supported by strong policy frameworks and technological advancements. Moreover, as green hydrogen production ramps up, the availability of hydrogen as a feedstock for e-methane is expected to significantly increase, further accelerating market expansion.



One of the major advantages of e-methane is its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing natural gas networks, including pipelines and storage facilities, without requiring significant infrastructure modifications. Technological advancements in electrolyzers and CO2 capture technologies are enhancing the efficiency and scalability of e-methane production. A study from Energy Research & Social Science highlights that the energy efficiency of e-methane production has improved by 15-20% in recent years, thanks to innovations in electrolysis and methanation processes. Furthermore, developments in carbon capture and utilization (CCU) technologies are helping to reduce the costs associated with sourcing CO2 for e-methane production, making the process more economically viable for large-scale operations.



The growth of the e-methane market is also bolstered by favorable government policies and regulatory frameworks aimed at reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. For example, the European Union's "Fit for 55" package, which aims to reduce emissions by 55% by 2030, includes specific provisions for promoting the use of renewable gases like e-methane. An analysis from European Biogas Association reveals that replacing 10% of Europe's natural gas supply with e-methane could reduce CO2 emissions by up to 250 million tons annually.

Moreover, the ability to produce e-methane using renewable energy means that it offers a closed carbon cycle, where the CO2 used in its production is reabsorbed from the atmosphere, contributing to a net-zero energy system.



The future of the e-methane market looks promising, with strong potential for growth across multiple sectors, including transportation, power generation, and industrial processes. E-methane is particularly well-suited for use in heavy-duty transportation, such as shipping and trucking, where electrification may not be feasible. As industries seek to decarbonize, the demand for carbon-neutral fuels like e-methane is expected to rise.

In addition, there is growing interest in leveraging e-methane for energy storage, as it can be stored and transported using existing natural gas infrastructure, providing a reliable backup for intermittent renewable energy sources like wind and solar. With ongoing R&D efforts focused on improving the economics and scalability of e-methane production, the market is well-positioned for long-term growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 R&D Review

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.6 Technological Landscape

1.6.1 Advancements in Power-to-Gas (P2G) Technology

1.6.2 Innovations in Electrolysis and Carbon Capture Technology

1.6.3 Integration of AI and IoT in Methane Production Optimization

1.6.4 Breakthroughs in Methanation Catalysts

1.7 Strategic Analysis

1.7.1 Case Study

1.7.2 Investment and Funding Analysis

1.7.3 E-Methane Storage and Transportation Analysis

1.7.4 E-Methane Feedstock Analysis

1.7.5 E-Methane Plant Analysis

1.7.6 Environmental Impact of E-Methane vs. Fossil-Based Methane

1.8 Market Dynamics Overview



2. E-methane Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 E-methane Market (by End Use Industry)

2.3.1 Maritime Shipping

2.3.2 Industrial Energy

2.3.3 Residential and Commercial Heating

2.3.4 Heavy-duty Transportation

2.3.5 Others



3. E-methane Market (by Product)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 E-methane Market (by Form and Storage)

3.3.1 Gas

3.3.2 Liquid

3.3.3 Synthetic Methane Blends

3.4 E-methane Market (by Production Technology)

3.4.1 Catalytic Methanation

3.4.2 Biological Methanation

3.4.3 Biogas Upgrading

3.4.4 Others

3.5 E-methane Market (by Carbon Capture Sources)

3.5.1 Direct Air Capture (DAC)

3.5.2 Industrial

3.5.3 Biogenic



4. E-methane Market (by Region)



5. Companies Profiled

GRTgaz

Mitsubishi Corporation

Tree Energy Solutions

Storengy

Electrochaea

ENGIE

Santos Ltd

Sunfire

Climeworks

MAN Energy Solutions SE

Global Thermostat

Topsoe

ZEG Power

Biogasclean

Gasum Ltd

