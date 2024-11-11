MY’s Fresh Homemade Smoothies and Spices Celebrates Its First Anniversary with Expanded Product Lines and Enhanced Services

Stratford, Connecticut, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MY’s Fresh Homemade Smoothies and Spices (MFHSS), founded by Myrlande Desances (Mimi for short) -, is proud to mark its first anniversary with the launch of new health-focused products and expanded services designed for busy, health-conscious individuals. Inspired by Mimi’s journey to wellness, MFHSS is dedicated to providing natural, organic options that nourish both body and soul.





Mimi, founder of MY’s Fresh Homemade Smoothies and Spices





A few years ago, Mimi faced severe health challenges, including injuries from car accidents, that left her dependent on heavy-duty pain medications. Unsatisfied with the results, she sought a natural solution, researching herbalism and natural remedies. Through this journey, she achieved her own recovery, reducing anxiety, losing weight, and strengthening her immune system. Inspired by her personal success, she founded MY’s Fresh Homemade Smoothies and Spices to help others take control of their health naturally. “I believe it’s never too late to embrace natural wellness,” says Mimi.



To celebrate its first year, MFHSS is excited to introduce a new Juice Cleanse line. These organic juice cleanses are crafted to detoxify and rejuvenate the body, offering customers a convenient way to support their health. Each bottle is packed with fresh, organic fruits, vegetables and hebs, ensuring a pure taste and maximum nutrition. This new offering complements MFHSS existing range of juices , nut butters, wellness shots, herbal tea blends and spices , all handcrafted without preservatives, added sugars, or harmful additives.



MFHSS products are carefully crafted to provide a wholesome experience. "We aim to make every sip a step toward a healthier you,” says Mimi. “Our juices and wellness shots are all about delivering nature’s goodness in its purest form.”



In addition to product offerings, MFHSS has expanded its services to make healthful living more accessible. The company now offers:

Local Fresh Juice & Wellness Shots Delivery: We Provide a subscription or on-demand delivery service for freshly made organic juices and wellness shots, ensuring customers receive their favorite blends conveniently. Juice Cleanses and Body Sculpting: We Offer Non-invasive services to reduce stubborn localized fat. These services are paired with structured juice cleanse programs that guide customers through a detox regimen, complete with juices, herbal teas, and support resources. Structured Juice Fast Programs: We Offer pre-designed juice fast programs with a selection of cold-pressed juices tailored for detoxification and nutritional balance. Gift Baskets and Bundles: We offer curated gift baskets that include a selection of juices, wellness shots, herbal tea blends, mixed nut butter, and recipes, perfect for special occasions or as thoughtful gifts. Wholesale: We offer wholesale prices to small businesses, professionals, and event planners who want to introduce our products to their clients.

MY’s Fresh Homemade Smoothies and Spices is built on values of purity, transparency, and integrity. Mimi’s vision is to provide health-conscious individuals with high-quality, organic options that align with a natural approach to wellness. As part of its mission, MFHSS also plans to host wellness workshops and educational seminars on natural health.



For more information on MY’s Fresh Homemade Smoothies and Spices, or to explore their range of products and services, visit www.mysfreshsmoothies.com or follow them on social media at Facebook and Instagram.



About MY’s Fresh Homemade Smoothies and Spices



Founded by Mimi, MY’s Fresh Homemade Smoothies and Spices offers a variety of fresh, organic, juices, wellness shots, custom herbal tea blends, and spices handcrafted from the finest ingredients. With a commitment to quality, transparency, and community wellness, MFHSS is dedicated to helping individuals on their health journeys, one sip at a time.