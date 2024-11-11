Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Industry Research Report 2024-2029: Integration of Innovative Cryptographic Algorithms, Hybrid Pqc Mechanisms, Driving Awareness Toward Quantum Computing Threat

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Market by Solution (Quantum-Safe Hardware, Quantum-Resistant Encryption Products, Cryptographic Libraries, VPN, Authentication), Service (Migration Services, Quantum Risk Assessment) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) market size is estimated to grow from USD 302.5 million in 2024 to USD 1.88 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 44.2%

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall PQC market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.





The main reason for implementing PQC is a direct threat from quantum computing, which can break encryption methods such as RSA (Rivest-Shamir-Adleman) and ECC (Elliptic curve cryptography) exponentially faster than classical computers. Requiring quantum-resistant cryptographic solutions to be implemented is considered a provision for compliance with developing regulatory requirements, such as requirements from the US National Institute of Standards and Technology.



In addition, organizations need to secure long-term fiscal and healthcare-related data from quantum decryption in the future. Very early adoption of PQC can bring competitive military advantages associated with commitment to information security and privacy. Further, technology partner relationships can help ease an organization's migration to quantum-safe cryptography through technology collaborations. For all these reasons, there has been an increasing need for PQC to be used in sensitive data protection to stay compliant.



By Region, BFSI accounts for a larger market share.



The BFSI sector is significantly different from others in the PQC market for several reasons. Stringent regulations like GDPR compel the use of advanced encryption to protect sensitive data and ensure compliance as one such reason. BFSI organizations must rely on PQC because financial data is the most valuable and has become very attractive to cybercriminals, making it a must-guarded item to retain customer trust.



Quantum Safe Hardware accounts for a larger market share by Solutions Segment.



Quantum-safe hardware is estimated to hold the largest market share in the PQC market. As quantum computing progresses, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and ECC become vulnerable to quantum attacks. Quantum-safe hardware provides the foundational infrastructure needed to implement PQC algorithms effectively, making it indispensable for organizations looking to protect their data against future quantum threats. Hardware such as HSM (Hardware security modules) and TPM (Trusted Platform Module) Play a significant role in securing communication channels using QKD (Quantum Key Distribution) systems and QRNG (Quantum random number generators). Quantum-safe hardware is needed across multiple industries, including BFSI, healthcare, defense, and IT. This broad applicability ensures that quantum-safe hardware will be a central focus of PQC solutions, driving significant demand and market share.



By region, North America accounts for the highest market size during the forecast period.



North America, particularly the US, is leading in adopting PQC due to significant government initiatives and investments. US Agencies like the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have been at the forefront of standardizing PQC algorithms, driven by concerns over future quantum computing threats. The US & Canada government support accelerates regional research, development, and deployment. North American companies and research institutions are investing substantially in PQC research and development to stay ahead of emerging quantum threats. North America's robust technology ecosystem, including major tech firms and universities, fosters innovation in PQC, accelerating market growth and development.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $302.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1887.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 44.2% Regions Covered Global



Market Overview and Industry Trends

Drivers

Integration of Innovative Cryptographic Algorithms

Hybrid Pqc Mechanisms

Growing Awareness of Cybersecurity and Data Privacy

Driving Awareness Toward Quantum Computing Threat

Restraints

High Implementation Costs in Post-Quantum Cryptography Market

Lack of Standardized Algorithms

Opportunities

Early Development of New Products and Services to Provide Competitive Edge

Government and Defense Contracts

Migration to Post-Quantum Cryptography

Challenges

Significantly Large Key Size and Implications on Performance

Implementation Challenges

Difficulty in Encryption and Scalability

Vulnerabilities due to Advancements in Quantum Technology

Impact of Generative AI on Post-Quantum Cryptography Market

Top Use Cases and Market Potential

Key Use Cases

Impact of Gen AI on Interconnected and Adjacent Ecosystems

Quantum Computing

Quantum Key Distribution (Qkd)

Hardware Security Modules (Hsms)

Cloud Security

Digital Signatures

Identity and Access Management (Iam)

Case Study Analysis

Post-Quantum Cryptography for Defense and Government Applications

Adoption of Bio-Key's Identity-Bound Biometrics Solution as Part of Passwordless Authentication Strategy

Navigating Quantum Leap: Roadmap for Migrating to Post-Quantum Cryptography

Value Chain Analysis

Technology Infrastructure Providers

Post-Quantum Cryptography Providers

Application Developers

System Integrators

End-users

Ecosystem Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Model Analysis

Pricing Model Analysis

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Lattice-based Cryptography

Code-based Cryptography

Hash-based Cryptography

Multivariate Cryptography

Symmetric Key Quantum Resistance

Isogeny-based Cryptography

Complementary Technologies

Quantum-Resistant Hardware Accelerators

Cloud-based Pqc

Adjacent Technologies

Quantum Computing

Post-Quantum Cybersecurity

Blockchain

Patent Analysis

Methodology

Trade Analysis

Tariff & Regulatory Landscape

Tariff Related to Pqc Products

National Institute of Standards and Technology (Nist)

European Telecommunications Standards Institute (Etsi)

International Organization for Standardization (Iso)

International Telecommunication Union (Itu)

Internet Engineering Task Force (Ietf)

Cloud Security Alliance (Csa)

Global Forum on Cyber Expertise (Gfce)

World Economic Forum (Wef)

Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (Oecd)

International Association for Cryptologic Research (Iacr)

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

Buying Criteria

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Key Conferences & Events

Business Model Analysis

Algorithm Development and Licensing in Post-Quantum Cryptography

Consulting Services

Hardware Solutions

Software Solutions

Cloud-based Services Model

Specialized Security Solutions

Subscription-based Model

Education and Training in Post-Quantum Cryptography Market

Investment and Funding Scenario



Companies Featured

Nxp Semiconductors

Thales

Aws

Idemia

Palo Alto Networks

Digicert

Kloch

Post-Quantum

Pqshield

Entrust

IBM

Utimaco

Crypto Quantique

Crypto4A

Cryptonext

Qnu Labs

Qrypt

Enquantum

Xiphera

Sixscape

Keyfactor

Resquant

Rambus

Archon

Riscure

