Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) Industry Report 2024-2029, with Patent Activity and Key Patent Grants/Publications Related to BCI Technology

The Brain-Computer Interface Market was valued at USD 2.3 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 4.5 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 14.20%.



Emerging BCI technologies will provide more intuitive control and a greater range of applications with their enhanced accuracy and user interfaces. BCI technology is expected to feature more effective interpretations of neural data in the near future due to developments in neural signal processing and machine learning (ML). This will enable users to have more fluid control of prosthetic limbs and other devices, such as wearables that move the user's body. These developments may provide the means for individuals with the most severe disabilities to lead more independent lives.



In addition, advances in technology have increased the ability to combine two BCI approaches for better results. For instance, the use of hybrid fNIRS-EEG BCIs in motor rehabilitation may be safer and more successful in light of recent developments in fNIRS-EEG devices and deep learning algorithms.

BCI helps patients with severe disabilities effectively interact with their environment through external devices like text-to-speech converters, computers, neural prostheses and assistive appliances. The ultimate goal of a direct BCI is to help individuals regain their motor ability through rehabilitation training in virtually any setting.





Market Dynamics and Growth Factors



The major drivers of the BCI market include the integration of AI, which is helping researchers enhance BCI product development; the growing prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease; and increasing support from government agencies and associations for the development of BCI technology.

Advances in AR and virtual reality (VR) technology applications also have the potential to create future opportunities in the global BCI market. The factors restraining market growth include ethical concerns and security issues.



Report Scope



This report analyzes trends in the global brain-computer interface (BCI) market. Using 2023 as the base year, the report provides estimates of market value data for the forecast period from 2024 through 2029. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented by component, technology, type, application and geographical region.

The report covers the emerging technologies that are expected to shape the BCI market in the forecast period. It also analyzes the competitive landscape and the leading companies in the market.



The report includes:

25 data tables and 78 additional tables

An analysis of the global markets for the brain-computer interface (BCI) technology ecosystem

Analysis of global market trends, with market revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecast for 2025 and 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the size and revenue prospects of the global BCI market, along with a market share analysis by component, technology, type of technique, application, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technical advances, regulations, innovations, and the impact of various macroeconomic factors

An evaluation of the market potential for BCIs, and a review of the regulatory framework, ethical issues, reimbursement scenario, and technology funding

Patent activity and key patent grants/publications related to BCI technology

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of the market leaders, including g.tec Medical Engineering, Emotiv, Synchron, Neuralink and Blackrock Neurotech

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 129 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Brain-Computer Interface Technology

Analysis of Porter's Five Forces

Competition in the Industry

Future of the BCI Industry

PEST Analysis

Patent Analysis

Key Findings

Conferences Focused on BCI Technology

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers AI and BCI Product Development Prevalence of Neurodegenerative Disorders Increasing Support from Government Agencies and Associations Increase in Funding from Venture Capitalists and Private Entities

Market Opportunities Entertainment and Gaming, Education AR and VR

Market Challenges/Restraints Shortage of Neurosurgeons Shortage of Participants for Clinical Trials Ethical Issues Security Risk



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Quantum Sensors

Wireless Interfaces

Neurograin

Graphene

Flexible Electrodes

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

BCI Market, by Component Hardware Software

BCI Market, by Technology Electroencephalography (EEG) Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) Functional Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (fNIRS) Electrocorticography (ECoG) Intracortical Neuron Recording

BCI Market, by Type Non-Invasive Partially Invasive (Minimally Invasive) Invasive

BCI Market, by Application Healthcare and Medical Communication and Control Entertainment and Gaming Other Industries

Market Breakdown, by Region

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Leading Players in the BCI Market g.tec medical engineering GmbH Emotiv Cortech Solutions ANT Neuro Brain Products GmbH Synchron Neuralink Blackrock Neurotech Paradromics Precision Neuroscience

Strategic Analysis

Recent Developments

Company Profiles

Some of the major companies in the Brain-Computer Interface market, which are profiled in this report include:

Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc.

Ant Neuro

Bitbrain Technologies

Blackrock Neurotech

Brain Products

CGX

Compumedics

Cortech Solutions

Emotiv

G.Tec Medical Engineering GmbH Austria

Kernel

Mindmaze

Neuralink

Neuroelectrics

Neurosky

Nirx Medical Technologies

Paradromics

Precision Neuroscience Corp.

Ripple Neuro

Synchron

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pg58wz

