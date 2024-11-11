Avante Partners with Scylla to offer Human-in-the-Loop Remote Video Services

TORONTO, ONTARIO, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Corp Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”), a global provider of technology enabled security solutions and services, is pleased to introduce Avante Verified, its Human-in-the-Loop (HITL) Remote Video Services, merging cutting-edge AI video analytics from Scylla Technologies Inc. (“Scylla”) with expert human intervention, a pioneering move to redefine security standards.

This innovative service combines Scylla’s unmatched technological capabilities in physical threat detection with the critical oversight of Avante’s human operators, who validate and interpret real-time incidents for immediate response. Designed to enhance situational awareness, reduce false alarms, and enable rapid, actionable decision-making, this comprehensive approach represents the future of intelligent security through the following features:

AI-Powered Efficiency: Advanced AI algorithms constantly monitor and analyze video feeds, identifying potential risks in real time.

Human Expertise: When suspicious activity is detected, human operators review the footage to verify the incident, assess the context, and take appropriate action.

Enhanced Accuracy: By reducing false alarms and ensuring accurate threat detection, HITL provides more actionable insights and faster response times.

Continuous Learning: The system evolves, as human feedback helps train the AI to become more accurate and contextually aware over time.

This service is ideal for organizations seeking the perfect balance of cutting-edge technology and human oversight, ensuring that security decisions are precise, timely, and effective.

Emmanuel Mounouchos, Chief Executive Officer of Avante commented, “At Avante, we believe that the future of security lies in the seamless integration of technology and human oversight. Our new Human-in-the-Loop service is a game-changer, combining the precision of AI with the critical judgment of our security experts. This powerful blend ensures that we can deliver real-time, actionable intelligence to protect clients in the most effective way possible. With this service, we’re setting a new standard for intelligent, reliable, and responsive security solutions. The mission for Avante Verified is simple: create the most effective AI for video surveillance across schools, commercial security, and defense. With highly trusted partners like Scylla and ASPP, we’re developing technology solutions that are truly designed for real-world needs.”

Albert Stepanyan, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Scylla commented, “We are very excited to be partnering with Avante Security on our Human-in-the-Loop solution, and our focus on K-12 schools is a powerful first step. Avante’s reputation for delivering top-tier security to high net-worth individuals and neighborhoods across Canada and the U.S. embodies the quality that schools deserve in Weapon Detection. Scylla is not only the sole visual AI company with multiple industry benchmarks but also the only one with in-house, proprietary computer vision technology built specifically for surveillance.”

With the launch of Human-in-the-Loop Remote Video Services, Avante and Scylla are setting a new standard. As security demands evolve, Avante remains committed to empowering clients with intelligent, adaptive solutions that prioritize accuracy, efficiency, and reliability. This partnership reinforces both companies’ dedication to pushing the boundaries of security technology and delivering advanced, proactive protection to organizations across sectors.

About Avante Corp.

Avante Corp Inc. is a Toronto based leading provider of security operatives and technology enabled security solutions to residential and commercial clients. Avante’s mission is to deliver an elevated level of security globally, with white-glove mentality to high- net-worth families and corporations alike, through advanced solutions and methods of detecting conditions that require immediate response. The Company has developed a diversified security platform that leverages advanced technology solutions to provide a superior level of security services. With an experienced team and proven track record of solid growth, Avante is taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses and solutions for its customers through organic growth complemented by strategic acquisitions. Avante acquires, manages and builds industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the security risks of its clients. Avante is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “XX”. For more information, please visit www.avantecorp.ca and consider joining our investor email list.

About Scylla

At Scylla, our mission is to create the best possible AI tech for video surveillance. As a technology-first company, we are committed to leveraging our expertise to deliver unparalleled precision and reliability in our solutions. We not only prioritize safety but also develop highly precise and sensitive AI solutions for video surveillance and security at large. We believe that through innovation and technology, we can provide our clients with the tools they need to protect what matters most and improve operations of their organizations. Learn more about Scylla at https://www.scylla.ai/ .

Avante Corp.

Emmanuel Mounouchos

CEO, Chairman, and Founder

416 923 6984

manny@avantesecurity.com

Pardeep Sangha

Investor Relations

604 572 6392

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. ("Exchange") nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.