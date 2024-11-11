RTX appoints Henrik Mørck Mogensen as new CEO

Nørresundby, Denmark, 11 November 2024

RTX A/S, a specialist in wireless communication solutions, has appointed Henrik Mørck Mogensen as new CEO, starting no later than March 1, 2025. Henrik Mørck Mogensen replaces Peter Røpke, who will be leaving RTX by the end of November 2024 after eight years with RTX.

Henrik Mørck Mogensen comes from a position as Group Senior Vice President and responsible for the Healthcare business at IT-company Systematic. He brings solid commercial and strategic leadership experience and a strong technical background in both hardware and software products and platforms. Henrik Mørck Mogensen started his career at Systematic, where he spent more than 10 years in different leadership roles. Later, he held different senior management roles at energy and water metering group Kamstrup. Henrik Mørck Mogensen has also served as CEO of software start-up Frameo. He holds a MSc in Software Engineering from Aalborg University, an EBA from VIA University College and an MBA from IMD Business School.

RTX Chair Peter Thostrup said: “We are very pleased to present Henrik Mørck Mogensen as new CEO of RTX. Henrik is a proven leader with a strong career track record from successful companies. His strong technical background combined with a considerable commercial and strategic experience makes him a perfect match for RTX. In particular his most recent experience from the healthcare market fits well into RTX’s potential and ambitions in this segment. Let me also take this opportunity to thank Peter Røpke for his important contributions to the development of RTX since joining in 2016. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Henrik Mørck Mogensen said: “I see RTX as an innovative technology company and an early mover in wireless technology. The close partnership with customers and collaboration in product development, which is a key part of RTX’s business model, attracts me a lot. I look forward to joining the team and contributing my competencies and experience to help further strengthen RTX's position as a leading provider of wireless solutions to globally recognized B2B customers in attractive market segments.”

RTX's Executive Management Team, with the support of the Board of Directors, will assume the responsibilities of the CEO until Henrik Mørck Mogensen joins RTX.

