Pitch n' Slay: Bitget and Morph Join Forces to Spotlight Females with $100K Seed Funding, Travel Support, Grants, and BWB Airdrop

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange, and Web3 company, proudly announces its upcoming “Pitch n' Slay” event at DevCon Bangkok on November 15, 2024, as part of its Blockchain4Her initiative. This exclusive event will empower female founders in Web3 by providing essential resources such as funding, mentorship, media exposure, and a global platform to amplify their innovative projects.

Supported by influential partners such as Bitget Wallet, World of Women, Foresight Ventures, BeinCrypto, BlockchainReporter, Bitcoin.com News, Cointribune, Hello Labs, BlockBooster, SheFi, Input Communication, Women in Web3 CH, Crypto Girls Club, Pitch n' Slay is set to showcase the power of collaboration in creating inclusive pathways for women in blockchain. Partners will provide branded merchandise for attendees, adding a touch of excitement and creating lasting memories of this landmark event. Additionally, attendees will have a chance to share a $1,000 USD airdrop in BWB tokens, fostering engagement and building connections across the community.

Pitch n' Slay event will feature an inspiring lineup of Web3 leaders as speakers and judges, including Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget; Cecilia Hsueh, Co-founder and CEO of Morph; Taya A, CEO of World of Women; Tess Hau, Founder of Tess Ventures and Min Xue, Partner at Foresight Ventures and Agne Linge, Head of Growth of WeFi. These experts will provide invaluable feedback to participants as they compete for $10,000 in grant funding, free exposure on BeinCrypto, and direct entry into the final round of KillerWhales Season 3, and Blockchain4Her Accelerator Program. The accelerator will offer ongoing mentorship, high-level networking opportunities from Foresight Ventures, marketing support from Bitget Wallet, and media exposure to empower participants to make an enduring impact.

The event’s influence will extend beyond DevCon, with outstanding projects potentially receiving up to $100,000 in pre-seed funding from Foresight Ventures, standing alongside Bitget's commitment to advancing female-led blockchain innovations on a global scale.

“With Pitch n' Slay, we’re creating a platform where women can drive real change in Web3, connecting with resources, mentorship, and a supportive community,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Blockchain4Her is more than an initiative—it’s our commitment to fostering a diverse and thriving blockchain ecosystem.”

The event will also feature a Blockchain4Her Award Ceremony, celebrating four remarkable female leaders from Southeast Asia. The Blockchain4Her SEA Awards will celebrate rising female talent and innovative entrepreneurs on Web3. The Rising Female in Blockchain Award will honor four up-and-coming women with airfare to attend the Pitch n’ Slay event in Bangkok, while the Innovative Web3 Female Entrepreneur Award will recognize one standout founder and fly them out for DevCon Bangkok, acknowledging their transformative impact in the blockchain space.

For more details about the Pitch n' Slay event and to apply for Pitching and Blockchain4Her Awards, users can stay tuned to Bitget's social media.

