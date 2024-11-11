AI Agents Research Report 2024-2029: Market to Grow by $42 Billion, Driven by Demand for Hyper-Personalized Digital Experiences and Expansion of AI-Powered SaaS Platforms

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Agents Market by Agent Role (Productivity & Personal Assistants, Sales, Marketing, Customer Service, Code Generation), Agent Systems (Single Agent, Multi Agent), Product Type (Ready to Deploy Agents, Build Your Own Agents) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The AI agents market is projected to grow from USD 5.1 billion in 2024 to USD 47.1 billion in 2030, with a CAGR of 44.8% during 2024-2030

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall AI agents market and its subsegments. It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The AI agent market has been growing rapidly. Impacting various sectors and business operations, the changes are prompted by several key factors. Companies are going for AI agents that can scale up personalized responses due to increasing complexities of customer interactions as well as need for customized experiences.



For instance, in omni-channel communication strategies, AI agents can handle client queries across multiple platforms thereby boosting customer satisfaction and loyalty. Furthermore, AI agents have improved dramatically due to progress in NLP (natural language processing) and machine learning. As a result these tools are now better at comprehending context intention or sentiment resulting in more efficient automation processes. With digital transformation gaining popularity across industries, many organizations have turned towards the use of AI agents with an aim of streamlining their activities while cutting on costs leading to overall efficiency improvement.

A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; contracts, partnerships, agreements, new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the AI agents market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the AI agents market ecosystem is covered in this report.



By agent systems, multi-agent systems segment is expected to register the fastest market growth rate during the forecast period.



The AI agents market is seeing a rapid rise in growth of multi-agent systems (MAS) as these can handle complex decentralized tasks better than single-agent systems. Such AI agents work well in an environment where there is need for negotiations, collaborative efforts or competition among several parties- and that is why they are widely used in transportation, financial services, healthcare and autonomous systems.



The advent of Industry 4.0, which focuses on automation and smart technologies, has also led to increased demand for MAS as they enable optimization processes, allow distributed data management and improve real-time decision making process. Furthermore, MAS are extremely suitable to scaling operations as they facilitate blending different functionalities across agents into their software platforms. This makes it possible for multi agent systems to adjust with dynamic, large-scale environments.



By agent role, customer service & support is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.



Customer service & support has emerged as the most widely accepted AI agents role. This is owing to the rapid rate at which customers are airing their grievances calls- requring special AI agents to manage and cope with this huge volume of interactions. The advent of digital platforms has increased the need for prompt, precise and customized responses that AI agents can offer throughout the day, hence substantially increasing consumer satisfaction levels and brand dedication.

Furthermore, companies striving to rationalize costs through resource optimization and OPEX minimization are appreciating the affordability of AI agents who deal with routine duties while freeing up their colleagues for more complicated inquiries. In addition, easy integration of CRM systems with AI agents enables enterprises to adopt them without hindrance.



By Region, North America to have the largest market share in 2024, and Asia Pacific is slated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



North America has the largest regional share of AI agents market based on early adoption of cutting-edge technologies and a strong digital infrastructure. This region is significantly advantaged by its major players such as Google, Microsoft, and IBM who invest heftily in the development of AI agents. For instance, IBM has developed AI-powered customer support tools adopted by leading banks and healthcare providers to minimize their operations and improve customer experiences. Moreover, Walmart has utilized AI agents for better supply chain efficiency and improved customer service in the US thereby demonstrating how this region leverages AI systems for operational excellence. Besides, strong thrusts toward digital transformation throughout industries, coupled with enabling legislations, further consolidate North America's dominance on the AI agents market.



The market for AI agents is growing fastest in Asia-Pacific, thanks to rapid development of AI, quickened digitization and huge technology adept population. China and Japan are spearheading the move with substantial state backing and funding for the AI technologies. For instance, China's e-commerce moguls such as Alibaba and JD.com have massively utilized AI agents so as to step up their customer service levels and minimize logistics costs. In addition, Japan's great emphasis on automation is depicted by firms like SoftBank, that integrates artificial intelligence agents into client support system and robotics, signifying a strong inclination towards AI in the area.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 433 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $47.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 44.8% Regions Covered Global



Market Overview and Industry Trends

Drivers

Accelerated Development of Natural Language Processing (Nlp) Technologies to Enhance AI Agents' Understanding and Interaction Capabilities

Demand for Hyper-Personalized Digital Experiences to Drive Higher Adoption of AI Agents in Customer-Facing Roles

Integration of AI Agents into Enterprise Business Process Automation to Improve Operational Efficiency and Reduce Costs

Restraints

Data Privacy and Security Concerns to Limit Market Adoption

High Implementation Costs to Restrict Access to Advanced AI Agent Solutions

Opportunities

Tailored AI Solutions for Specialized Industry Applications Will Address Niche Market Needs and Create New Revenue Streams

Expansion of AI-Powered SaaS Platforms Will Broaden Accessibility and Drive Adoption Among Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Multilingual Capabilities in AI Agents Will Increase Global Market Penetration and Adoption

Challenges

Ethical and Bias Concerns in AI Agents to Threaten Trust and Compliance in Sensitive Applications

Scalability Issues in High Demand Environments to Challenge Performance and Reliability of AI Agents

Evolution of AI Agents

Supply Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

AI Agent Providers

Service Providers

Cloud Hyperscalers

Llm Providers

End-users

Government & Regulatory Bodies

Investment Landscape and Funding Scenario

Impact of Generative AI on AI Agents Market

Top Use Cases & Market Potential

Enhanced Communication & Interaction

Automated Content Generation

Personalized Experiences

Real-Time Decision Support

Product Development & Design

Automated Content Creation

Case Study Analysis

Bfsi

Bajaj Finance Used 2000+ Chatbots to Drive Sales for Its Different Verticals

Mrhfl Closed Experience Gap for Frontline Employees Using Leena AI Platform

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Cencora Accelerated Patient Access with Infinitus

Aveanna Healthcare Improved Employee Experiences with Amelia

IT/Ites

Amelia Helped Cgi Reduce Client Outages by 30%

Telecommunications

Telefonica Leveraged Amelia's AI Agents to Handle 100% of Its Mobile Phone Traffic

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Optimization Algorithms

Probabilistic Algorithms

Planning & Search Algorithms

Tensorflow

Pytorch

Apache Kafka

Sensors/Perceptors

Llm Routing

AI Agent Memory

Complementary Technologies

API and Microservices

Edge Computing

Geospatial Analytics

Quantization and Model Optimization

Adjacent Technologies

Multimodal AI

Responsible AI

Blockchain

5G and Advanced Connectivity

Patent Analysis

Methodology

Patents Filed, by Document Type

Innovation and Patent Applications

Top 10 Applicants in AI Agents Market

Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price Trend of Key Players, by Agent Type

Indicative Pricing Analysis, by Service

Key Conferences and Events (2024-2025)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

AI Agents Technology Roadmap

AI Agents Business Models

AI Agents-As-A-Service Model

AI Agents Embedded in Software Solutions Model

AI Agents Custom Integration & Consulting Model

AI Agents Platform Ecosystem Model

AI Agents Licensing & IP Model

AI Agents Hardware-Integrated Model

AI Agents White-Label Model

Companies Featured

IBM

Microsoft

Google

Aws

Nvidia

Oracle

Salesforce

Openai

Liveperson

Tempus AI

Kore.AI

Leewayhertz

Cs Disco

Aerogility

Gupshup

Hirevue

Helpshift

Fluid AI

Amelia

Irisity

Cogito

Smartaction

Cognosys

Aisera

Markovate

Rasa

Stability AI

Infinitus Systems

Sierra

Level AI

Sybill AI

Truva

Leena AI

Tars

Talkie.AI

Heymilo AI

Cujo AI

Oneai

Locale.AI

Cognigy

Newo.AI

Beam AI

