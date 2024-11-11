Sensor Market Industry Report 2025-2035 - Environmental Monitoring and Smart City Applications Represent Emerging Growth Areas

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sensor Market 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sensor market is experiencing robust growth driven by widespread digitalization across industries and the increasing need for smart, connected solutions. This dynamic market encompasses a broad range of technologies, from traditional MEMS devices to cutting-edge quantum sensors, serving diverse applications in automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, healthcare, and environmental monitoring sectors.
Market valuations show consistent strong growth, with particularly aggressive expansion in emerging technologies like AI-enabled sensors, advanced imaging systems, and quantum sensing solutions. The automotive sector represents one of the largest market segments, driven by the rapid development of electric vehicles and autonomous driving systems. Modern vehicles can contain over 100 different sensors, measuring everything from engine performance to driver alertness and environmental conditions.
The industrial sector demonstrates strong demand for sensors in smart manufacturing, process automation, and predictive maintenance applications. Industry 4.0 initiatives are accelerating this trend, with sensors serving as crucial components in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). These applications require increasingly sophisticated sensing solutions, often combining multiple sensor types with advanced processing capabilities.
Healthcare and medical applications represent another fast-growing segment, with increasing demand for patient monitoring devices, diagnostic equipment, and wearable health technology. Consumer electronics continue to drive innovation in sensor miniaturization and cost reduction. Smartphones, wearables, and smart home devices incorporate multiple sensor types, from traditional accelerometers and gyroscopes to advanced environmental and biometric sensors.
The market is characterized by ongoing technological evolution, with traditional sensing technologies being enhanced by artificial intelligence and edge computing capabilities. This integration enables more sophisticated data analysis and decision-making at the sensor level, reducing latency and bandwidth requirements while improving system responsiveness.
Environmental monitoring and smart city applications represent emerging growth areas, driven by increasing awareness of environmental issues and the need for better urban management. These applications often require distributed sensor networks capable of monitoring air quality, weather conditions, and various environmental parameters.
Competition in the sensor market is intense, with established semiconductor manufacturers competing alongside specialized sensor companies and innovative start-ups. Market success increasingly depends on the ability to provide integrated solutions that combine hardware, software, and data analytics capabilities. Looking forward, the sensor market is expected to maintain its growth trajectory, driven by continuing technological innovation, expanding applications, and increasing demand for smart, connected solutions. The convergence of multiple technologies, particularly in areas like quantum sensing and AI integration, is likely to create new opportunities and enable novel applications across various industries.
The Global Sensor Market 2025-2035 provides an in-depth analysis of the rapidly evolving global sensor market, covering emerging technologies, key applications, market trends, and growth projections through 2035.
The report examines various sensor technologies including MEMS, optical, quantum, biosensors, and advanced AI-enabled sensing solutions that are transforming industries from automotive to healthcare.
Report contents include:
Technology Analysis
- Detailed examination of sensor operating principles
- Performance comparisons
- Manufacturing processes
- Technology roadmaps
Detailed market size projections from 2025 to 2035
- Emerging technologies
- Growth opportunities
- Technology convergence
- Industry challenges
- Analysis of 15 major sensor technologies
- Coverage of emerging technologies like quantum sensors and AI-enabled sensing
- Industry-specific applications across automotive, healthcare, industrial, and consumer electronics
- Comprehensive company profiles of 300 market players.
- Strategic insights into market trends and growth opportunities
Technologies Covered include:
- Biosensors
- Capacitive Sensors
- Edge and AI Sensors
- Electrochemical Sensors
- Image Sensors
- Magnetic Sensors
- MEMS Sensors
- Photonic Silicon Sensors
- Piezotronic Sensors
- Printed and Flexible Sensors
- Quantum Sensors
- RADAR Sensors
- Thermistor Sensors
- Thermoelectric Sensors
- Triboelectric Sensors
Key Market Segments covered include:
- Automotive and Transportation
- Medical and Healthcare
- Industrial Automation
- Consumer Electronics
- Defense and Military
- Environmental Monitoring
- Telecommunications
- Smart Infrastructure
Focus Areas include:
- Automotive sensing technologies for ADAS and autonomous vehicles
- Medical and healthcare sensing applications
- Industrial IoT sensor implementations
- Environmental and gas sensing solutions
- Consumer electronics integration
- Advanced manufacturing techniques
Comprehensive company profiles of 300+ market players. Companies profiled include:
- ABB
- Ablic
- Accensors
- Aceinna
- ADI
- AerNos
- Aeroqual
- Aeva
- Ainstein
- Airbus
- Airsense Analytics
- Airthings
- Airzai
- AKM
- Allegro MicroSystems
- Alpha MOS
- Alphasense
- Alps Alpine
- Altered Carbon
- Amphenol
- ams OSRAM
- Analog Devices
- Angsemi
- APIX Analytics
- AQ Mesh
- Aquark Technologies
- Arbe Robotics
- Aromyx
- Aryballe
- ASE
- Atomionics
- ATT
- Bare Conductive
- Biolinq
- BorgWarner
- Bosch
- Breathe ilo
- Breezometer
- Brilliant Matters
- C2Sense
- Cambridge Touch Technologies
- Canatu
- Carester
- Cerca Magnetics
- Chasm
- Chipiron
- Chiral Nano AG
- Cognex
- Comon Invent
- Continental
- Crosschip
- Cubert
- Cubic Sensor and Instrument
- Datwyler
- Dayi Industry
- DD Scientific
- Denso
- Diodes
- DpiX
- Drager
- Dronoxy
- Dynament
- EarSwitch
- Eaton
- EC-Sense
- Ecosense
- ElastiSense
- eLichens
- Endotronix
- Emberion
- Emerson
- Enerbrain
- Envirosuite
- Epicore Biosystems
- Exail Quantum Sensors
- Excelitas
- Eyeris
- Ferroperm Piezoceramics
- Figaro
- FLEXOO
- FLIR
- Flusso
- Foobot
- Foresight Automotive
- Forvia
- Gamaya
- GE
- Genesis Quantum Technology
- Gentex
- GSS
- Hanwei Electronics
- Hokuyo Automatic
- Honeywell
- HyProMag
- Hyundai Mobis
- iCHaus
- ID Quantique
- IDUN Technologies
- Industrial Scientific
- Infleqtion
- IniVation
- Infineon
- Infi-Tex
- INFUSER
- Innoviz
- ioAirFlow
- Ion Science
- IOS
- ISORG
- I-pex
- Isentek
- Johnson Controls
- Jungo Connectivity
- Kaiterra
- Koniku
- Kureha
- KYEC
- LeddarTech
- Legrand
- LEM
- Leviton
- Ligentec
- Littelfuse
- Loomia
- Lord MicroStrain
- Luftmy
- Lumotive
- Luxonis
- M Squared Lasers
- Mag4Health
- Magna
- Magnachip
- Magnetfab
- Mateligent
- Medtronic
- Melexis
- Membrapor
- MEMSFrontier
- MEMSIC
- Mesa Quantum
- Mesoline
- Microchip
- Mipex
- Miraex
- Mirsense
- Mitsubishi Electrics
- Mobileye
- Movella
- Muhlbauer
- MultiDimension
- Murata
- MyDx Life
- NanoSense
- NANOZ
- Naox Technologies
- Nenvitech
- Nevada NanoTech
- Nicera Ceramics
- Nidec
- Nissha FIS
- Nomad Atomics
- Noveon Magnetics
- Novosense
- Noze
- Nu Quantum
- NVE Corporation
- NVision
- NXP Semiconductors
- Oizom
- OmniVision Technologies
- Omron
- Onsemi
- Optonic
- Orbbec
- Orient Sensor
- Osmo
- Osram
- Ouster
- Owlstone Medical
- Panasonic
- Paragon
- Peratech
- Perfumeo
- Phasics
- Phasor Innovation
- Phlux Technology
- Photoneo
- PhotonForce
- Piera Systems
- Piezotech Arkema
- PKVitality
- Plantower
- Plasmion
- PMD
- PNI
- Polar Semiconductor
- PolyIC
- Prophesee
- Q.ANT
- Qaisec
- Qnami
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Markets for sensors
1.2 Market Size and Growth Projections
1.3 Market trends
1.3.1 Market Megatrends
1.3.2 Sensor Fusion - Integration of Multiple Sensors
1.3.3 Edge and AI Sensors
1.3.4 Quantum Sensors
1.3.5 Wearable Technology
1.3.6 5G/6G
1.4 Market drivers
1.5 Market roadmap
1.6 Global market, historical and forecast
2 INTRODUCTION
2.1 Sensor definition and design
2.2 Inputs, anatomy, and outputs
2.3 Types of sensors, by parameters
2.4 3D sensing
2.5 Smart sensors
2.6 Biomimetic sensors
2.7 Sensor fusion
2.8 Printed sensors
2.9 Energy Harvesting
3 SENSOR TECHNOLOGIES
3.1 Biosensors
3.2 Capacitive Sensors
3.3 Edge and AI Sensors
3.4 Electrochemical Sensors
3.5 Image Sensors
3.6 Magnetic Sensors
3.7 MEMS Sensors
3.8 Photonic Silicon Sensors
3.9 Piezotronic Sensors
3.10 Printed and Flexible Sensors
3.11 Quantum Sensors
3.12 RADAR Sensors
3.13 Thermistor Sensors
3.14 Thermoelectric sensors
3.15 Triboelectric sensors
3.16 Other types
4 MARKETS
4.1 Transportation and Automotive
4.1.1 Types of sensors and applications
4.1.1.1 Sensors in EVs
4.1.1.2 LiDAR
4.1.1.3 Radar
4.1.1.4 Engine sensors
4.1.1.5 Traction motor sensors
4.1.1.6 In-cabin air quality monitoring
4.1.1.7 Aerospace
4.1.1.8 Other Applications
4.1.2 Global market revenues
4.2 Gas and Particle sensors
4.2.1 Gas sensors
4.2.2 Particle sensors
4.2.3 Digital olfaction
4.2.4 Indoor air quality
4.2.5 Home appliances
4.2.6 Breath analysis
4.2.7 Environmental
4.2.8 Industrial monitoring
4.2.9 Pathogen sensors
4.2.10 Companies
4.2.11 Global market revenues
4.3 Medical and healthcare
4.3.1 Patient Monitoring
4.3.2 Diagnostic Devices
4.3.3 Drug discovery
4.3.4 Global market revenues
4.4 Industrial
4.4.1 Safety
4.4.2 Photovoltaic Panels
4.4.3 Process Monitoring
4.4.4 Predictive maintenance
4.4.5 IoT sensors
4.4.6 Logistics Sensors
4.4.7 Robotics
4.4.8 Global market revenues
4.5 Telecommunications
4.5.1 Applications
4.5.2 Global market revenues
4.6 Consumer electronics
4.6.1 Smartphone Sensors
4.6.2 Smartwatch Sensors
4.6.3 Wearable Sensors
4.6.4 Global market revenues
4.7 Defense and Military
4.7.1 Navigation Systems
4.7.2 Underwater Detection
4.7.3 Communication Systems
5 COMPANY PROFILES (311 company profiles)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xev6dy
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.