Quantum Networking Research Report 2024-2029 with Case Study Analysis Featuring Qrng, Hitachi Energy, Id Quantique, Epb, Qubitekk, Aliro, Quantum Communications, Thales, Luna

The quantum networking market is expected to be worth USD 861.8 million in 2024 and is estimated to reach USD 5.38 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 44.2% between 2024 and 2029

This research report categorizes the quantum networking market based on offering, end user Industry, application, and region. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the quantum networking market and forecasts the same till 2029. Apart from these, the report also consists of leadership mapping and analysis of all the companies included in the quantum networking ecosystem.

The market growth is driven by expanding use cases in secure communication, financial transactions, and defense. Also, with an increased focus of financial institutions and defense organizations toward protection and maintenance of privacy of data, demand will grow for devices such as quantum key distribution. Added to this is quantum technologies funding and initiatives by governments and corporations that further catapult the quantum networking market.

Prominent players profiled in this report are TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan), Terra Quantum (Switzerland), Quantumctek Co.,Ltd. (China), ID Quantique (Switzerland), HEQA Security (Israel), QuintessenceLabs (Australia), MagiQ Technologies (US), Crypta Labs Limited (UK), Quantum Xchange (US), Qunnect Inc. (US), among others.



Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) system segment to hold the high market share during the forecast period.



Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) system segment will hold high market share during the forecast period. The market growth is credited to growing concerns over data security and threat towards traditional data encryption methods. This has let to increase in adoption of quantum networking solutions across banking and finance, government, and defense sectors.



The industry participants are focusing on implementations of QKD systems and running quantum networking pilot projects to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in March 2024, Toshiba Corporation (Japan) announced strategic partnership with SoftBank Corp. (Japan) to demonstrate QKD operations with optical wireless communication. The partnership aims to showcases that secure QKD networks can be deployed over wireless communication infrastructure. Such significant partnership activities will propel the QKD segment growth over the forecast timeframe.



Market for Government & Defense segment is projected to hold for largest share during the forecast timeline.



Government and defense end user industry is projected to hold larger share during the forecast timeline. Quantum networking is done for the secure communication of classified information and national security in government and defense sectors. Quantum networks ensure that the communication channels can, in effect, be made immune to eavesdropping. QKD will enable the generation of cryptographic keys, which, by the very law of Physics itself, are safe against any form of computational attack, including those coming from the future quantum computers.

This opens up a way to protect sensitive information, assure military communications integrity, and protect national secrets. In addition, quantum-secured military communications are supposed to be kept confidential and authenticated against advanced cyber threats; therefore, they become exceedingly important for secret defense operations and strategic planning.



North America is expected to hold for largest share during the forecast timeline.



North America will occupy the largest share during the forecast period since The US is home to research institutions and innovation hubs of worldwide repute, leading from the forefront in quantum networking research. Universities like MIT, Stanford, and the University of Chicago, along with national laboratories such as Argonne and Los Alamos, are leading different cutting-edge researches in quantum communication and networking. Recently, The U.S. Department of Energy declared USD 24 million, in funding for three projects driving the research into quantum networks.

The focus will be on scalable quantum network communications. The funding will go to three projects whose objectives are threefold: allowing distributed quantum computers, integrating precision quantum sensors, and giving rise to new network architectures and protocols that will realize improved quantum information flow and error mitigation.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 273 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $861.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5382 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 44.2% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Complexity of Cyber-Attacks in Digital Era

Rising Data Generation from IoT and Cloud Computing Devices

Mounting Demand for Secure Communication Channels

Restraints

High Costs of Quantum Networking Hardware

Standardization and Interoperability Issues

Opportunities

Rising Emphasis on Data Protection and Privacy

Increasing Allocation of Funds for Developing Quantum Technologies

Emergence of Smart Cities and Industrial Automation

Challenges

Sensitivity of Quantum Systems to Electromagnetic Radiation

Technical Compatibility Issues

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Quantum Sensing

Quantum Computing

Complementary Technologies

Post-Quantum Cryptography

Integrated Quantum Circuits

Adjacent Technologies

Photonics and Optoelectronics

Case Study Analysis

Global Tech Solutions Adopts Qrng-Integrated Ezquant Security Key to Enable Secure Passwordless Authentication

Hitachi Energy and Id Quantique Partner to Secure Mission-Critical Networks with Quantum Encryption

Epb, Qubitekk, and Aliro Unite to Enable Secure and Scalable Communication with Epb Quantum Network

Quantum Communications Hub Deploys Qkd Across Ukqn and Ukqntel Networks to Establish Secure Quantum Communication

Thales Trusted Cyber Technologies Adopts Luna T-Series Hsms with Id Quantique's Qrng Chip to Address Cyber Threats

Regulatory Landscape

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Impact of AI on Quantum Networking Market

Case Study: Application of AI in Marl-based Approach for Decentralized Resource Allocation in Quantum Computing Networks

Companies Featured

Toshiba Corporation

Id Quantique

Heqa Security

Quantumctek Co. Ltd.

Quintessencelabs

Terra Quantum

Magiq Technologies

Crypta Labs Limited

Quantum Xchange

Qunnect Inc.

Qubitekk, Inc.

Aliro Technologies, Inc.

Qunu Labs Private Limited

Arqit

Miraex

Speqtral Pte Ltd

Kets Quantum Security Ltd.

Aegiq Ltd.

Qubalt GmbH

Ssh

Qusecure, Inc.

Veriqloud

Qrypt

Quside Technologies

Luxquanta Technologies S.L.

