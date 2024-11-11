Mattress Recycling Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2024 - As Regulations Tighten, Mattress Manufacturers and Recyclers Collaborate to Design Products that are Easier to Disassemble and Recycle

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mattress Recycling Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Applications, Products, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Mattress Recycling Market is experiencing rapid growth as environmental concerns and sustainability efforts intensify globally. With millions of mattresses being discarded each year - many of which end up in landfills or incinerators - the need for efficient recycling solutions is becoming increasingly critical. Mattress recycling involves breaking down old mattresses into their component materials such as foam, steel springs, textiles, and wood, which can then be reused in various industries. This reduces waste, conserves resources, and helps minimize environmental impacts.



The push for mattress recycling is driven by both regulatory frameworks and increasing consumer awareness. Many governments are enacting policies that mandate mattress recycling to reduce landfill overflow and promote a circular economy. For instance, states like California, Connecticut, and Rhode Island in the U.S. have introduced extended producer responsibility (EPR) programs, which require manufacturers to support the recycling of their products. In Europe, the EU's Circular Economy Action Plan similarly promotes waste reduction and recycling initiatives.



The market is characterized by continuous innovation in recycling technologies, which are improving the efficiency of material recovery. As sustainability goals become more pressing and regulations tighten, mattress manufacturers and recyclers are collaborating to design products that are easier to disassemble and recycle.



However, challenges remain, such as the high costs associated with transportation and labour-intensive disassembly processes. Addressing these barriers while increasing consumer participation will be key to scaling the mattress recycling market in the coming years.



Overall, the mattress recycling market is poised for substantial growth as stakeholders across the supply chain - from manufacturers to recyclers - seek to reduce the environmental impact of discarded mattresses while embracing sustainable practices.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by End-User

Residential Consumers

Commercial / Institutional

Aerospace & Defense

Segmentation by Application

Recycling Centers

Landfill Diversion Programs

Second-hand and Donation Programs

Segmentation by Mattress Type

Innerspring Mattresses

Memory Foam Mattresses

Latex Mattresses

Hybrid Mattresses

Segmentation by Material Recovery

Metal

Foam

Textiles

Segmentation by Recycling Process

Shredding

Compression

Key Topics Covered:



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 R&D Review

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.4.1 Training and Certification Requirements for Commercial Pilots

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.6 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview



2. Mattress Recycling Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Mattress Recycling Market (by End-User)

2.3.1 Residential Consumers

2.3.2 Commercial / Institutional

2.3.3 Aerospace & Defense

2.4 Mattress Recycling Market (by Application)

2.4.1 Recycling Centers

2.4.2 Landfill Diversion Programs

2.4.3 Second-hand and Donation Programs



3. Mattress Recycling Market (by Product)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Mattress Recycling Market (by Mattress Type)

3.3.1 Innerspring Mattresses

3.3.2 Memory Foam Mattresses

3.3.3 Latex Mattresses

3.3.4 Hybrid Mattresses

3.4 Mattress Recycling Market (by Material Recovery)

3.4.1 Metal

3.4.2 Foam

3.4.3 Textiles

3.5 Mattress Recycling Market (by Recycling Process)

3.5.1 Shredding

3.5.2 Compression



4. Mattress Recycling Market (by Region)



5. Companies Profiled

Bye Bye Mattress

Dreams Limited

Mattressman

Republic Services

CollectYourOldBed

Junk King

College Hunks

1-800-GOT-JUNK

Mattress Recycle

We Are Mattress

MattressOnline

Canadian Mattress Recycling Inc.

MyNextMattress

Mattress Depot

DUSK

