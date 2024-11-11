Global Beauty Market Buzzes as KAZU Launches Enhanced 24K Gold Glow Youth Serum

SEOUL, KOREA, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KAZU's popular skincare product, the 24K Gold Glow Youth Serum, has been revamped for 2024, featuring enhanced ingredients and improved functionality that are drawing widespread interest in the global market. Since its initial launch in the United States in 2017, this serum has maintained popularity for its anti-wrinkle and brightening effects. With this latest renewal, KAZU aims to offer an even more advanced skincare solution.





The upgraded KAZU 24K Gold Glow Youth Serum contains cutting-edge ingredients that work deeply within the skin. The anti-wrinkle and brightening components help improve dullness and blemishes, providing clear and radiant skin with continued use.

Intensive hydration and elasticity enhancement are also major benefits of this product. The serum provides deep moisture and strengthens the skin's moisture barrier, helping maintain hydrated and firm skin throughout the day. A complex of vitamins, including panthenol, vitamins B6, B12, riboflavin, and vitamin E, energizes the skin and forms a protective barrier, contributing to healthy skin maintenance.

Since its launch, the KAZU 24K Gold Glow Youth Serum has been beloved by numerous customers for its effective ingredients and reliable results. This 2024 renewal intensifies its anti-wrinkle, brightening, and hydrating effects, providing the ultimate skincare solution for customers seeking improved skin. The high praise and steady popularity in the global market affirm this product's value.

The KAZU 24K Gold Glow Youth Serum is available for purchase at $29 on KAZU's official website, kazu.day, and at renowned U.S. retailer Ross. Its excellent ingredient combination and affordable price are attracting even more consumer attention.

A representative from KAZU stated, "KAZU is a beauty brand dedicated to providing healthy skin with products accessible to everyone. Moving forward, we will continue to reflect customer needs by carefully selecting ingredients and maintaining safe manufacturing processes to ensure that global consumers can confidently use our products."

Social Link

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kazu_korea/

Contact Details

Company: KAZU

Contact: Nathan Suh

Phone: +82-70-7575-2999

Email: contact@kazu.day