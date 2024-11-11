Renasant Honors Service Members with $20,000 Donation to Veteran Organizations

TUPELO, Miss., Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of Veterans Day, Renasant proudly donated $20,000 to multiple veteran support organizations across the Southeast, continuing its commitment to honoring and supporting military service members. The donation is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to give back to those who have served in the United States Armed Forces and to enhance their lives through community outreach and partnerships.

This donation was evenly divided among 15 nonprofit veterans’ organizations that have been active partners with Renasant. These groups serve military veterans and their families, providing crucial services such as counseling, job placement, housing assistance and social support.

By partnering with local organizations that directly impact veterans in their communities, Renasant is helping to ensure that the brave men and women who served receive the support and recognition they deserve.

The recipient organizations include:

5th Squadron – Pearl, MS

Boots to Beyond, Inc. – Cleveland, MS

Alpha-Omega Veterans Services, Inc. – Memphis, TN

Department of Veterans Services – Jackson, MS

HonorAir – Knoxville, TN

Lee County Veterans Services – Tupelo, MS

Matthew 25, Inc. – Nashville, TN

Operation Stand Down – Nashville, TN

Priority Veterans – Birmingham, AL

Quest Community Development Organization – Atlanta, GA

Still Serving Veterans – Huntsville, AL

Three Hots and a Cot – Birmingham, AL

Veterans Empowerment Organization – Atlanta, GA

Women Veterans Social Justice Network, Inc. – Atlanta, GA

Young Marines of Albany – Albany, GA



Renasant is also proud to support veterans through the Renasant Veterans Honors Program, a key initiative under the Renasant Roots community outreach platform. Renasant Veterans Honors hosts quarterly webinars designed to help veterans navigate challenges and successfully transition into civilian life. By covering a range of topics from mental health and wellness to career advancement and financial literacy, the program provides vital resources for veterans as they move forward after their military service.

“Renasant’s employees and customers play a vital role in the success of the Renasant Veterans Honors Program, many of whom are veterans themselves or have family members who served,” said Kevin Chapman, President and Chief Operating Officer. “They are instrumental in driving these initiatives and fostering a culture of respect, service, and community engagement. Customers also contribute to these efforts by supporting Renasant’s community-focused programs, helping to ensure that veterans and their families receive the necessary resources to thrive.”

Renasant’s support of veterans is an ongoing priority, and the company is proud to continue investing in the futures of those who have given so much to protect the freedoms enjoyed by all.

This Veterans Day, Renasant extends its heartfelt gratitude to all veterans for their service, sacrifice, and dedication to our country.

For more information about Renasant’s Veterans Honors program, please contact CommunityDevelopment@renasant.com.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 120-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $18.0 billion and operates 185 banking, lending, mortgage, and wealth management offices throughout the Southeast as well as offering factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.