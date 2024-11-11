Enphase Energy Unveils AI-Powered DIY Permitting Feature for Solargraf, Slashing Solar Permit Plan Creation Times by up to 95%

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today a new do-it-yourself (DIY) permit plan feature on Solargraf®, its cloud-based design, proposal, and permitting software platform for solar installers in the United States. The DIY permitting feature uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate the complex solar and battery permitting process, which can help reduce the time required to produce full permit plans by up to 95%. Watch a video detailing this new feature here.

Navigating the solar permitting process has long been a pain point for solar installers and their customers. Complex regulations, varying requirements from different Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJ), and staying up to date with utility guidelines create a landscape that can be difficult to navigate. These challenges can slow down projects and increase costs. The new Solargraf DIY permitting feature can help alleviate these pain points by simplifying and automating the most time-consuming aspects of the process, which can enable installers to create complete permit plans in less than 10 minutes. Some of the key features include:

Automation at your fingertips: Turn a proposal design into a permit plan with just a few clicks. Installers can add balance of system and structural elements to their permit plans, which can help generate AHJ-ready permit plans in minutes.

Turn a proposal design into a permit plan with just a few clicks. Installers can add balance of system and structural elements to their permit plans, which can help generate AHJ-ready permit plans in minutes. Advanced electrical design: Generate single-line diagrams and permit plans with electrical validations to ensure National Electrical Code (NEC) compliance.

Generate single-line diagrams and permit plans with electrical validations to ensure National Electrical Code (NEC) compliance. Comprehensive, up-to-date data: Utilize the feature’s nationwide coverage for permit plan creation with more than 16,000 AHJ and 245 utility provider information.



“We’ve tried various solar proposal software tools, and the Solargraf platform has always stood out for its comprehensive features,” said Roderick Venture, president and founder at Allied Energy Solutions. “The new DIY permitting will be a game-changer in helping speed up and enhance our services.”

“The time required to create a complete permit plan has been slashed to minutes thanks to the DIY permitting feature, and we’re excited to incorporate this into our services,” said Jay Johnson, founder of Roswell Solar. “With access to an extensive database and up-to-date information, this solution not only helps streamline our processes but also gives us the flexibility to focus more on customer satisfaction and less on paperwork.”

The new DIY permit plan feature makes the Solargraf platform a comprehensive end-to-end solution for solar and battery system design, proposal, and permitting. The DIY permitting feature can also help boost productivity and cut costs for installers by reducing cycle times and operating expenses with a seamless, automated workflow. The design and proposal features also simplify and help expedite the entire sales and installation process, and it is all accessible from any PC, tablet, or mobile device.

“It is remarkable what the Solargraf platform’s self-serve permit solution can do,” said Ryan Hurlock, co-founder of Magic Sun Solar. “We can now use a single software application to manage the full life cycle of the job beginning with the proposal creation through the system design phase. We are excited to start using this new feature to trim our workflow and give our customers an even more seamless experience, which is unique in the market.”

“We are thrilled to enhance the capabilities of our Solargraf platform,” said Jayant Somani, senior vice president of the digital business unit at Enphase Energy. “With more than 300 permit plans already generated across more than 50 AHJs, the new DIY permitting feature is proven to streamline the solar permitting process and empower installers to operate more efficiently, delivering exceptional service to homeowners.”

For more information about the Solargraf platform and the new DIY permit plan feature, please visit the website.

