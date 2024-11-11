Pharma Two B and Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement Related to Proposed Merger

KIRYAT ONO, ISRAEL and EDISON, N.J., Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharma Two B Ltd. (“Pharma Two B”), a late-clinical stage company that is developing P2B001, an innovative combination product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson’s Disease (“PD”) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: HEPA) (“Hepion”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that had been developing a treatment for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”), hepatocellular carcinoma (“HCC”), and other chronic liver diseases, today jointly announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has declared effective the registration statement on Form F-4 (as amended, the "Registration Statement") filed with the SEC related to Pharma Two B’s merger transaction with Hepion as previously announced on July 22, 2024 (the “Proposed Transaction”).

The Proposed Transaction, which has been approved by the respective boards of directors of Pharma Two B and Hepion, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024 and remains subject to approval by both Pharma Two B and Hepion’s respective stockholders, regulatory approval, listing of Pharma Two B’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “PHTB” and other customary closing conditions. Upon the anticipated closing of the Proposed Transaction, the combined company will operate under the “Pharma Two B” name.

Hepion also announced that a special meeting (the “Special Meeting”) of its stockholders will be held on December 12, 2024 to approve the Proposed Transaction. The Special Meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time via live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HEPA2024SM. Hepion stockholders of record at the close of business on the record date of November 6, 2024 are entitled to vote at the Special Meeting. Hepion filed its definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Proposed Transaction with the SEC and will mail it to stockholders on or about November 8, 2024. More details about the Proposed Transaction and the resolutions to be voted upon at the Special Meeting can be found in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, available at http://www.sec.gov. Hepion stockholders who need assistance in completing the proxy card, need additional copies of the proxy statement/prospectus, or have questions regarding the Special meeting may contact Hepion’s proxy solicitor, Campaign Management, by calling 1-855-422-1042 or emailing info@campaign-mgmt.com.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is serving as financial advisor to Hepion and Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP is acting as U.S. legal advisor to Hepion and Lipa Meir & Co.is acting as Israeli legal advisor to Hepion. Sullivan & Worcester LLP is serving as legal advisor to A.G.P.

Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd. is acting as financial advisor to Pharma Two B. and Meitar Law Offices and Goodwin Procter LLP are acting as legal advisors to Pharma Two B.

About Pharma Two B

Pharma Two B is a private, late-stage pharmaceutical company. Pharma Two B’s mission is to improve patients’ quality of life by developing innovative, value-added combination drugs for neurological disorders, with a clear unmet need, that are based on previously approved oral drugs and that may offer meaningful clinical benefits, as well as improved safety and enhanced convenience. Pharma Two B’s lead product candidate is P2B001. For more information, please visit: www.pharma2b.com.

About P2B001

P2B001 is an investigational, novel, fixed-dose, extended-release combination of pramipexole and rasagiline (0.6 mg/0.75 mg), both at low doses that are not commercially available. Marketed pramipexole and rasagiline are currently indicated for the treatment of PD (as monotherapy and adjunct therapy for early and more advanced patients). P2B001 is being developed for potential use as a first-line therapy for people with PD. Extended release rasagiline is a new and proprietary formulation of rasagiline developed by Pharma Two B.

In a Phase 3 clinical trial, P2B001 demonstrated that it provides benefits comparable with commercially used doses of marketed pramipexole-ER (PramiER) while minimizing associated daytime sleep-related and dopaminergic side effects.

Pharma Two B owns worldwide-granted patents for both pharmaceutical composition and method of treatment with P2B001.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Edison, New Jersey, previously focused on the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. This therapeutic approach targets fibrosis, inflammation, and shows potential for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (“HCC”) associated with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”), viral hepatitis, and other liver diseases. Hepion’s cyclophilin inhibitor, rencofilstat, was being developed to offer benefits to address multiple complex pathologies related to the progression of liver disease. In December 2023, Hepion’s board of directors approved a strategic restructuring plan to preserve capital by reducing operating costs. Additionally, Hepion initiated a process to explore a range of strategic and financing alternatives focused on maximizing stockholder value within the current financial environment and NASH drug development landscape. On April 19, 2024, Hepion announced that it has begun wind-down activities in its ASCEND- NASH clinical trial which wind-down activities have since been completed and the trial has been closed. Hepion is continuing efforts, to the extent that cash is available, to provide any value derived from rencofilstat to its shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Hepion’s or Pharma Two B’s future financial or operating performance. For example, express or implied statements regarding Hepion and Pharma Two B’s expectations with respect to the Proposed Transaction, including the timing of the Special Meeting, listing Pharma Two B’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq, receipt of necessary shareholder approvals and the timing of closing of the Proposed Transaction, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to Hepion or Pharma Two B, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, Hepion’s and Pharma Two B’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in Hepion’s filings with the SEC. Most of these factors are outside the control of Hepion and/or Pharma Two B and are difficult to predict. In addition to factors disclosed in Hepion’s filings with the SEC, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: the risk that the Proposed Transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the price of the securities of Hepion; the inability to meet the closing conditions to the Proposed Transaction, including the failure of Pharma Two B to meet Nasdaq initial listing standards in connection with the consummation of the Proposed Transaction; costs related to the Proposed Transaction and the failure to realize anticipated benefits of the Proposed Transaction or to realize estimated pro forma results with respect thereto as well as other risks associated with biopharmaceutical companies generally, including the risks of filing an NDA, obtaining regulatory approval for any product candidates, commercialization of any approved product, including P2B001 for PD, as well as the total addressable market and potential for success of P2B001, the presentation of financial information in U.S. GAAP, completion of a PCAOB audit of U.S. GAAP financials, as well as other risks set forth in more detail in the Registration Statement. The forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs and assumptions; and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Registration Statement, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and in other filings with the SEC made by Hepion. Each of Hepion and Pharma Two B undertake no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of press release, except as required by law.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction in connection with the Proposed Transaction or any related transactions, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction where, or to any person to whom, such offer, solicitation or sale may be unlawful. Any offering of securities or solicitation of votes regarding the proposed transaction will be made only by means of a proxy statement/prospectus that complies with applicable rules and regulations promulgated under the Securities Act, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or pursuant to an exemption from the Securities Act or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the Proposed Transaction, Pharma Two B filed the Registration Statement with the SEC, which includes a prospectus with respect to its securities to be issued in connection with the Proposed Transaction, and a definitive proxy statement with respect to Hepion’s stockholder meeting at which Hepion’s stockholders will be asked to vote on the Proposed Transaction and related matters. The Registration Statement has been declared effective by the SEC and Hepion is mailing a definitive proxy statement and prospectus to its shareholders. Each of Hepion and Pharma Two B urge investors, stockholders, and other interested persons to read, when available, the Registration Statement including the proxy statement/prospectus, any amendments thereto, and any other documents filed with the SEC, before making any voting or investment decision because these documents will contain important information about the Proposed Transaction.

Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the Registration Statement, the proxy statement prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by Pharma Two B or Hepion through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.

Participants in the Solicitation

Pharma Two B and Hepion and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Hepion’s stockholders in connection with the Proposed Transaction. Information about Hepion’s directors and executive officers and their ownership of Hepion’s securities is set forth in Hepion’s filings with the SEC. To the extent that holdings of Hepion’s securities have changed since the amounts printed in Hepion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K/A, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the Proposed Transaction is contained in the proxy statement/prospectus in the Registration Statement. You may obtain free copies of these documents as described in the preceding paragraph.

Contact Information

Hepion Pharmaceuticals

info@hepionpharma.com

Pharma Two B Ltd.

Dan Teleman, CEO

Email: dan@pharma2b.com

www.pharma2b.com