GoHealth honors veterans this Medicare Annual Enrollment Period, helping them secure affordable plans that best fit their needs

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Veterans Day, GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, recognizes the service and sacrifices of veterans. The health insurance marketplace also announced that it is on pace to help 25,000 veterans find a health plan this Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), in a year that has seen unprecedented disruption. One of those individuals is Paul Docka, an Air Force veteran from Bluffton, South Carolina, who was impacted by this year’s plan changes.

As AEP got underway, Docka, who served for 26 years, and his wife Mary, made a call to GoHealth licensed insurance agent Dalynn Garfield, who informed the Dockas that their previous Medicare plan would no longer offer dental coverage. Concerned about this loss of benefits, Paul and Mary talked through their options with Garfield to find a plan that better aligned with their personal and financial needs.

“It feels good to know that somebody else is looking out for me,” Paul said. “And that’s what a veteran needs, another set of eyes that he can trust to work out what he needs with life.”

In a conversation with Garfield, Mary said, “We feel very confident that you stay on top of what each different policy can offer and what fits for us. You know what type of things we use, what type of things we need, and you watch out for which is the best for us.”

GoHealth CEO Vijay Kotte said helping veterans access the best possible Medicare plan is part of the company’s core mission.

“At GoHealth, our goal is to ensure that every beneficiary has the right Medicare coverage for their needs. For us, Veterans Day is a reminder of the deep gratitude we owe to our nation’s heroes,” Kotte said. “It’s an honor to help veterans who served our country, and now rely on us to serve them by finding suitable and affordable healthcare options.”

Paul is one example of the unprecedented disruption that Medicare beneficiaries are experiencing this AEP. In an analysis of more than 5,000 Medicare Advantage plans from top health insurers, GoHealth found that an estimated 6 million Medicare Advantage beneficiaries are expected to face plan degradation, an erosion of benefits offered within their specific plan. Furthermore, according to Deft Research , an estimated 2 million are expected to be affected by plan exits, which means carriers will no longer be offering that plan within a specific county.

With several Medicare Advantage plan changes this AEP, Kotte encourages beneficiaries to explore all options to understand the different types of plan options available.

“Medicare Advantage beneficiaries are staring down a truly unprecedented enrollment period,” Kotte said. “Now more than ever, it is imperative that consumers shop around and compare plans to ensure they find a plan that best fits their personal needs.”

For more information, visit www.GoHealth.com . This year’s AEP ends December 7.

