Aifeex is set to officially launch globally on November 15

New York, NY, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global capital markets have entered an AI-driven smart investment era, with artificial intelligence taking a central role in economic and industrial transformation. Currently, 80% of the top ten companies by market capitalization are closely related to AI, including major players like NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple, and Google. This trend has propelled AI technology from the laboratory into commercialization, with massive and rapid applications across various industries and fields .

Headquartered in New York City, Aifeex is a technology company at the forefront of deep applications of artificial intelligence technology. The company has successfully developed a series of algorithms in deep learning and natural language processing, demonstrating exceptional performance across multiple domains, including AI finance, education, data analysis, image recognition, and natural language understanding, thus laying a solid foundation for future technological innovations.

On November 15, 2024, Aifeex will officially introduce its first AI fund investment product to users worldwide.This marks the beginning of the application of AI technology in the financial sector and represents a significant strategic move for Aifeex. Leveraging its proprietary Takwin core computing system, Aifeex has already established a significant lead over its competitors in the field of AI finance.

The Aifeex AI Fund is designed for ordinary users, integrating cutting-edge AI technology into the financial investment landscape. Its core investment decision-making engine is the Takwin computing system.

The Takwin computing system continuously optimizes algorithm models, automatically collecting, analyzing, and mining investment market data to create risk investment strategies with higher accuracy. It provides scientific and efficient trading strategies for the Aifeex AI Fund. Aifeex has also invested substantial resources into case studies and data analysis to further validate the effectiveness of Takwin in real-world applications. The self-developed AI financial venture model with 270 billion parameters is the largest AI financial system in terms of parameter scale globally, achieving significant breakthroughs in information acquisition efficiency, investment decision-making accuracy, and automated execution capabilities.

Takwin can comprehensively analyze market information, perform deep predictions across multiple time scales, optimize asset allocation based on risk models, and support high-dimensional automated portfolio management. Its data base includes approximately 40 million academic papers, over 1 billion pieces of financial information, and more than 17 billion social and transaction data points, which enables the reasoning capabilities of Takwin system greatly surpasses the similar systems. Takwin can aggregate terabytes of data every minute, with logical and emotional analysis accuracy reaching 92%, significantly higher than the human accuracy of 77%, while simultaneously managing the quantification of tens of thousands of assets in real-time.

The Aifeex AI Fund encompasses a variety of investment targets, with the Takwin computing system continuously adjusting strategies for optimal risk diversification, allowing users to choose funds based on different time periods. Compared to the diversified investments of traditional wealth management funds, the Aifeex AI Fund primarily focuses on ultra-high-frequency quantitative trading, offering higher expected returns.

In investment management, the Takwin computing system demonstrates significant advantages by covering a wide range of data and performing real-time analysis. Its decisions are rational and unbiased, and strategy execution is highly efficient. The system features tireless multi-threaded parallel operations combined with strict risk control, making it more reliable in complex market environments.

In contrast, traditional investment managers face challenges such as limited information access, emotional fluctuations, and decision-making errors. Additionally, humans require regular breaks, which can hinder operational efficiency and even lead to mistakes under pressure, such as erroneous trades. Overall, Takwin clearly outperforms traditional models with its stability, efficiency, and risk management.

Looking ahead, Aifeex will focus on continuous innovation in AI finance and data analysis to maintain its industry leadership. Global partnerships aim to promote mutual development and achieve win-win outcomes. Aifeex is also committed to advancing the field of AI finance, bringing exceptional investment experiences to users around the world.



http://www.aifeex.com/





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading securities.