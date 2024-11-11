CERo Therapeutics, Inc. Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating CER-1236 Killing Ovarian Cancer Cell Lines Without Toxicity

Data presented as part of a poster at the SITC 2024 Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERO) (“CERo”), an innovative immunotherapy company seeking to advance the next generation of engineered T cell therapeutics that employ phagocytic mechanisms, announces the presentation of preclinical data demonstrating the capability of its lead compound CER-1236 to kill ovarian cancer cells in preclinical models with no indications of toxicity in animal models. The data were presented in a poster at the Society for Immunology of Cancer (SITC) 2024 conference held in Houston November 6-10, 2024.

Interim CEO Chris Ehrlich commented, “We have long contended that CER-1236 has application in multiple cancer types. While we await the opportunity to introduce our compound into the clinic for AML, we continue to see other models in which there is utility and minimal-to-no toxicity. These data are of particular interest as the Company plans to apply for Orphan designation at the appropriate time in clinical development. Regardless, these data are further confirmation that our approach has enormous potential to go beyond some of the limitations of current chemotherapy approaches.”

The study, titled, “TIM-4 Expression on Ovarian Cancer Samples can be Targeted by Engineered Chimeric Engulfment Receptor T cells without Toxicity,” investigators assessed CER-1236 on the immune receptor TIM-4-L in ovarian cancer cell lines. Results demonstrated that following the introduction of CER-1236 on these cell lines, TIM-4-L increased, which then responded with the killing of the cancer cells, but with no observed toxicity to healthy cells. The study further showed CER-1236 specificity to TIM-L-4, which investigators concluded that combined with the lack of association with clinically relevant toxicity, may make the compound an attractive option for treating ovarian cancer.

About CERo Therapeutics, Inc.

CERo is an innovative immunotherapy company advancing the development of next generation engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its proprietary approach to T cell engineering, which enables it to integrate certain desirable characteristics of both innate and adaptive immunity into a single therapeutic construct, is designed to engage the body’s full immune repertoire to achieve optimized cancer therapy. This novel cellular immunotherapy platform is expected to redirect patient-derived T cells to eliminate tumors by building in engulfment pathways that employ phagocytic mechanisms to destroy cancer cells, creating what CERo refers to as Chimeric Engulfment Receptor T cells (“CER-T”). CERo believes the differentiated activity of CER-T cells will afford them greater therapeutic application than currently approved chimeric antigen receptor (“CAR-T”) cell therapy, as the use of CER-T may potentially span both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. CERo anticipates initiating clinical trials for its lead product candidate, CER-1236, in early 2025 for hematological malignancies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that are forward-looking and as such are not historical facts. This includes, without limitation, statements regarding the financial position, business strategy, clinical development of CER-1236, and the plans and objectives of management for future operations of CERo. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this communication, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strive,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. When CERo discusses its strategies or plans, it is making projections, forecasts or forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the beliefs of, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to, CERo’s management.

Actual results could differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements in this communication. Certain risks that could cause actual results to differ are set forth in CERo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on April 2, 2024, and the documents incorporated by reference therein. The risks described in CERo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are not exhaustive. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all such risk factors, nor can CERo assess the impact of all such risk factors on its business, or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements made by CERo or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. CERo undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact: