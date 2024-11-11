Honouring Veterans Through Opportunity

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Remembrance Day, our thoughts turn to the brave men and women who have and are currently serving our country with pride and dedication. We honour and remember the fallen, whose sacrifices shaped our freedom. Today, and every day, we remember their service.

At Helmets to Hardhats (H2H), we are committed to supporting Veterans as they transition into civilian life by offering opportunities for rewarding and meaningful careers in the unionized construction industry. This Remembrance Day, we want to highlight the importance of providing second careers to the military community and recognize that this is a necessity that needs to continue throughout the year.

Helmets to Hardhats is a national non-profit organization that provides career opportunities in the unionized construction industry for Veterans, reservists, and military family members. We serve as a bridge, connecting those who have served our country with opportunities to build rewarding careers in the skilled trades. Many skills learned in the military—such as leadership, teamwork, discipline and a strong work ethic —translate seamlessly into the trades, making this transition a natural fit. But our mission goes beyond career referrals. Veterans face unique challenges when reintegrating into civilian life, which can be daunting. That's why we are committed to offering support and guidance every step of the way. Through Veteran-to-Veteran support, training opportunities, and guidance from industry professionals, Helmets to Hardhats provides Veterans and their families with the resources they need to succeed.

As we commemorate Remembrance Day, it's important to remember that the service of our Veterans doesn't end with their military careers. The skills, leadership, and work ethic they develop while serving our country make them valuable contributors to the civilian workforce, with many indicating they want to use these and their new skills to benefit their communities. Helmets to Hardhats ensures that this talent is recognized and utilized. On this solemn occasion, we renew our commitment to Veterans by honouring their sacrifices and empowering them to build new careers. We believe that one of the best ways to show appreciation is through action—helping Veterans secure the futures they deserve. As we reflect on the service and sacrifice of our military personnel this Remembrance Day, let's also look toward the future, ensuring that those who served continue to thrive in the skilled trades.

Together, we can ensure that those who have served our country continue to have the opportunities and support they need as they transition into civilian life. Let us commit to action as we pause to honour our Veterans, and the lives lost this Remembrance Day.

Lest we forget.

