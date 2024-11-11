Sports Nutrition Market to Hit Valuation of US$ 25.80 Billion By 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Sports nutrition market is anticipated to record a revenue of US$ 25.80 billion by 2032 from US$ 16.92 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2024 to 2032.

Sports nutrition market is presenting lucrative opportunities for industry players. The market is projected to reach a revenue of approximately $26.15 billion by 2032, driven by an increasing consumer base that extends beyond professional athletes to include fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals. North America remains the largest market, contributing around $7.47 billion to the global revenue, while the Asia-Pacific region is rapidly expanding with revenues surpassing $3.6 billion. The surge in market value is partly attributed to the investment of over $350 million in research and development for innovative sports nutrition products.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/sports-nutrition-market

Demand-supply dynamics reveal a robust market with a high demand for diverse and specialized products. In 2023, over 12,000 new sports nutrition products were launched globally, catering to various consumer needs such as plant-based options, allergen-free formulations, and performance-specific supplements. Online retail channels have become a significant supply avenue, with e-commerce sales accounting for $6.59 billion of the total market revenue. Traditional brick-and-mortar stores remain vital. Manufacturing capacities have scaled up, with facilities worldwide producing more than 1.2 million metric tons of sports nutrition products annually to meet growing demand.

The evolving consumer outlook is reshaping the sports nutrition market landscape. There is a substantial shift towards personalized nutrition, with the personalized sports nutrition segment valued at $6 billion in 2023. Consumers are increasingly favoring plant-based and organic products, leading to plant-based sports nutrition sales reaching $8 billion. The adoption of digital technology is evident, with 120 million consumers using fitness and nutrition apps that integrate sports nutrition guidance. Female consumers represent a growing market segment and is projected to contribute over $9 billion in revenue, indicating a move towards more inclusive and diverse product offerings. Additionally, the youth demographic, aged between 18-35 years, is a significant consumer group.

Key findings in Sports Nutrition Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 25.80 billion CAGR 4.8% Largest Region (2023) North America (44.2%) By Product Type Protein Powder (24.9%) By Application Post Workout (60.8%) By End Users Fitness Enthusiast (39.2%) By Distribution Channel Offline (60.9%) Top Drivers Increasing health consciousness fueling demand for sports nutrition products globally.

Expansion of e-commerce platforms boosts accessibility and sales of sports nutrition products.

Innovations in product formulations cater to specific dietary needs and preferences. Top Trends Rising demand for plant-based and organic sports nutrition products among consumers.

Personalization of sports nutrition through customized supplements and meal plans.

Growth of ready-to-drink and convenient on-the-go nutrition solutions. Top Challenges Regulatory hurdles and compliance issues across different international markets.

Market saturation leading to intense competition among established and emerging brands.

Concerns over product authenticity and proliferation of counterfeit supplements.

Fueling the Fitness Boom: An Outlook of How Protein Powders Dominate Sport Nutrition by Capturing over 24.9% Market Share

Protein powder consumption has surged in 2023, becoming a staple in the diets of fitness enthusiasts and athletes worldwide. This trend is driven by a growing awareness of the crucial role protein plays in muscle repair, growth, and overall performance. As individuals engage more in strength training and high-intensity workouts, the demand for convenient and efficient protein sources has escalated. Protein powders offer a quick and easily digestible means to meet increased protein needs. The global sports nutrition market has seen significant growth, with protein supplements constituting a major segment. Millions of consumers incorporate protein powders into their routines, attracted by the promise of enhanced recovery and muscle development. The accessibility of these products, both online and in retail stores, along with a plethora of flavor options, has enabled their widespread adoption.

Leading brands like Optimum Nutrition, MuscleTech, and BSN dominate the market, offering a variety of protein powders tailored to different dietary preferences and fitness goals. Whey protein, derived from milk, remains the most prominent source due to its complete amino acid profile and rapid absorption rate. Plant-based proteins such as pea, soy, and rice have also gained popularity, catering to vegan and vegetarian consumers. Factors shaping the demand for the sports nutrition market include a global shift towards health and wellness lifestyles, the influence of social media fitness influencers, and increasing participation in recreational sports. Innovations in product formulation, such as the inclusion of added nutrients and the development of lactose-free options, have further propelled the market. The intersection of convenience, health benefits, and lifestyle trends continues to drive the prominence of protein powders in the sports nutrition sector.

Strong Focus on Replenish and Recover Aspect Taking the Post-Workout Nutrition to the Center with Over 60.8% Market Share

Post-workout sports nutrition has surged to the forefront of the fitness industry in 2023, accounting for over $40 billion of the global market. The high demand is driven by an increased understanding of the crucial "anabolic window"—the period immediately after exercise when nutrient intake significantly impacts muscle recovery and growth. With more than 150 million people engaging in regular fitness activities worldwide sports nutrition market, consumers are prioritizing recovery to enhance performance and reduce muscle soreness. The popularity of high-intensity training programs, practiced by approximately 30 million individuals globally, has amplified the need for effective post-workout nutrition.

The most dominant products in this segment include protein powders, BCAAs, creatine supplements, and electrolyte-replenishing drinks. Protein powders lead the pack, with annual sales exceeding 2 billion units. Major players like Optimum Nutrition, MuscleTech, and BSN are catering to this demand by offering advanced formulations that combine multiple recovery aids. The growth is further propelled by innovations such as plant-based proteins, catering to the 10 million vegans worldwide, and ready-to-drink options that align with consumers' busy lifestyles. The expansion of e-commerce, accounting for $15 billion in supplement sales, has also increased accessibility. Collectively, these factors drive the dominance and anticipated growth of the post-workout nutrition market, expected to reach $55 billion by 2025.

Fitness Enthusiasts Outpace Athletes in Sports Nutrition Consumption By Accounting for over 39.2% Market Share

Fitness enthusiasts in the sports nutrition market have emerged as the largest consumers of sports nutrition products in 2023, surpassing professional athletes by a significant margin. Globally, there are approximately 210 million fitness enthusiasts, with over 130 million regularly using sports nutrition supplements. This trend is fueled by a global shift towards health and wellness, with recreational gym memberships exceeding 180 million. The democratization of fitness through accessible training programs and digital platforms has broadened the market. Unlike athletes who may use supplements strategically during training cycles, fitness enthusiasts incorporate them into daily routines for general health, performance enhancement, and aesthetic goals.

Several factors contribute to their leadership in the sports nutrition market. Increased disposable income among this demographic has led to higher spending on health products, averaging $500 annually per individual on supplements. The influence of social media, where fitness-related content garners over 2 billion views monthly, has normalized and promoted supplement use. Brands have capitalized on this by tailoring products to suit a variety of fitness levels and goals, resulting in over 5,000 sports nutrition products available globally. The rise of boutique fitness studios, numbering over 100,000 worldwide, and the home fitness equipment market, valued at $15 billion, have further entrenched fitness enthusiasts' consumption patterns.

Request Free Customization of this report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/sports-nutrition-market

Top 5 Players Take Up More than 50.7% Revenge Share of Sports Nutrition Market

The global market is highly competitive, with the top five players—Abbott Laboratories, GNC Holdings, LLC, Clif Bar & Company, Lonza Group AG, and The Bountiful Company—collectively holding over 50.7% of the revenue share. These companies have solidified their positions through extensive product portfolios that cater to a wide range of consumers, from professional athletes to casual fitness enthusiasts. Their dominance is further amplified by robust distribution networks, innovative marketing strategies, and continual investment in research and development to introduce cutting-edge products that align with evolving health and wellness trends in the sports nutrition market.

Leading this competitive landscape is Abbott Laboratories, which commands over 16.5% of the market share, making it the largest player in the sports nutrition sector. Abbott's dominance is attributed to its strong brand reputation, commitment to quality, and deep understanding of consumer needs. The company's extensive research capabilities in the sports nutrition market have enabled it to develop scientifically backed nutritional products that resonate with consumers seeking effective performance-enhancing solutions. Abbott's global presence and strategic partnerships have also contributed to its ability to capture significant market share and outperform competitors.

Among Abbott's major products gaining popularity and reinforcing its market dominance are the Ensure Max Protein and Pedialyte lines. Ensure Max Protein, while initially designed for clinical nutrition, has seen increased adoption among active individuals and athletes for its high-quality protein content that supports muscle recovery and strength. Similarly, Pedialyte, traditionally a rehydration solution for children, has been repositioned for adult use, especially among athletes requiring rapid electrolyte replenishment. The introduction of Pedialyte Sport, tailored specifically for athletic performance, exemplifies Abbott's strategic product innovation to meet market demands. These products have been well-received due to their efficacy, quality, and the trust consumers place in the Abbott brand. Abbott's ability to adapt its product offerings and leverage existing brands to appeal to the sports nutrition market underscores its competitive advantage and continued leadership in the industry.

Sports Nutrition Market Major Players

Abbott Laboratories

BA Sports Nutrition

BioTech USA Kft.

Cardiff

Clif Bar & Company

Glanbia PLC

GNC Holdings, LLC

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Lonza Capsules & Health Ingredients

Multipower

OLIMP LABORATORIES SP. Z O. O.

Powerbar

QUEST NUTRITION & ATHLETICS

THE BOUNTIFUL COMPANY

Ultimate Nutrition

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Product Type

Protein Powder

Sport Drinks

Protein Bars

Supplements

Vegan

Creatine

Performance Enhancers

Others

By Application

Pre-workout

Post-workout

By End User

Athletes

Bodybuilders

Fitness Enthusiast

Weightlifters

By Distribution Channel

Online eMarketplaces Online Brand Stores

Offline Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Fitness Centers



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

For more information about this report visit: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/sports-nutrition-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.