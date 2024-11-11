OMNIQ Receives $3.4 Million in New Purchase Orders from Leading Retail Customer

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS), a leader in automation-enhancing IoT and machine vision solutions, is pleased to announce a recent series of purchase orders totaling $3.4 million from a longstanding retail client. These recent orders, underscore the strength of the decade-long collaboration between OMNIQ and the retail chain, reinforcing both companies' commitment to innovation in operational efficiency.

Over the years, OMNIQ has been integral to transforming the retailer’s operational landscape. This latest deployment includes advanced portable printers and tablets aimed at optimizing in-store operations thereby enhancing inventory accuracy, efficiency, and overall customer experience. The new equipment will replace legacy systems, allowing the retailer to maintain a streamlined, effective infrastructure across its network.

“We appreciate the trust this partner has placed in OMNIQ to support their operations,” said Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ Corp. “Our team remains committed to providing solutions that meet their specific needs, and we look forward to continuing this long-standing relationship with the same dedication and focus.”





This development reflects OMNIQ’s ongoing strategic focus on expanding engagements with existing clients while continuing to build new partnerships across industries.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) offers advanced computerized and machine vision image processing systems, leveraging patented and proprietary AI technology. These systems are essential for real-time identification, tracking, surveillance, and monitoring across various applications such as Supply Chain Management, Public Safety, and Traffic Management. The solutions provided by OMNIQ ensure secure and efficient movement and management of people, objects, and data across critical environments like airports, warehouses, educational institutions, and international boundaries, among others.

OMNIQ's client base spans government bodies and top Fortune 500 companies across diverse sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, as well as the oil, gas, and chemicals industries. Since 2014, the company has seen its annual revenues more than double, climbing to $81 million in 2023, with a client portfolio that extends across over forty countries.

Currently, the company is strategically positioned in several multi-billion dollar markets experiencing double-digit growth rates, particularly in the Global Smart City & Public Safety sectors.

For more information visit www.omniq.com

