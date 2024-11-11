Inozyme Pharma to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY) (“the Company” or “Inozyme”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics for rare diseases that affect bone health and blood vessel function, today announced Doug Treco, Ph.D., CEO and Chairman of Inozyme, will present at the following investor conferences:

The Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Monday, November 18 from 3:35-4:05pm ET.

The Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, November 20 from 2:30-2:55pm GMT / 9:30-9:55am ET.

A live webcast of the presentations can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Inozyme’s website under events, where a replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.

About Inozyme Pharma



Inozyme Pharma is a pioneering clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapeutics for rare diseases that affect bone health and blood vessel function. We are experts in the PPi-Adenosine Pathway, where the ENPP1 enzyme generates inorganic pyrophosphate (PPi), which regulates mineralization, and adenosine, which controls intimal proliferation (the overgrowth of smooth muscle cells inside blood vessels). Disruptions in this pathway impact the levels of these molecules, leading to severe musculoskeletal, cardiovascular, and neurological conditions, including ENPP1 Deficiency, ABCC6 Deficiency, calciphylaxis, and ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament (OPLL).

Our lead candidate, INZ-701, is an ENPP1 Fc fusion protein enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) designed to increase PPi and adenosine, enabling the potential treatment of multiple diseases caused by deficiencies in these molecules. It is currently in clinical development for the treatment of ENPP1 Deficiency, ABCC6 Deficiency, and calciphylaxis. By targeting the PPi-Adenosine Pathway, INZ-701 aims to correct pathological mineralization and intimal proliferation, addressing the significant morbidity and mortality in these devastating diseases.

