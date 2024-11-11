First Coast Security Acquired by Global Leader ICTS Europe, Will Operate as North America Business Unit of Billion-Dollar Company

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and ROISSY-EN-FRANCE, France, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Coast Security (FCS), a Jacksonville, Florida-based world-class provider of security services delivered by highly trained professionals across North America, has been acquired by worldwide security leader ICTS Europe, a preeminent international comprehensive security solutions provider headquartered in Roissy-En-France, France, and owned by Paris-based Groupe Sofinord.

The acquisition will establish FCS as the North American corporate security business unit of ICTS Europe, strengthening the billion-dollar Group’s presence in the US. Nothing will change for FCS’ clients and staff, who will continue to provide the same high-quality services they always have, but now with the backing of a global organization with ample resources, expertise and technology.

“FCS is a successful, rapidly growing business that was built on the same values as ICTS Europe” commented Oren Sapir, President and CEO of ICTS Europe. “When we look at the cultural match and the strategic fit, when we see the strength of FCS’ management team, when we consider the business opportunities, it is easy to get excited about the potential this acquisition has”.

“We’re still the same FCS you know and trust—delivering the same local expertise you rely on—but with the added power of ICTS Europe behind us,” Tim Frank, CEO of FCS, said in a letter to clients. “While we will continue to serve our traditional local clients, we’re now able to expand our support to meet the global demands many of you have been asking about. Whether you’re looking for security services across the U.S. or need trusted support for your global operations, we’ve got you covered!”

The transaction will change nothing about day-to-day operations from the standpoint of staff, and the organization’s culture—which makes it a great place to work—will remain the same as the company transitions and strengthens its position in the market, said founder E. Bland Cologne. “ICTS shares a very similar history and culture and is an excellent fit for our organization,” he said. “This is a significant milestone for us, one that opens the door to exciting opportunities for growth, innovation and development.”

Cologne will continue to support the business of FCS and the joint vision with ICTS will be the guiding force for the company’s team, while Frank and his entire leadership team will remain in their current roles as well, steadfast in their commitment to leading FCS forward with the same dedication and values.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Security ProAdvisors LLC represented First Coast Security in the transaction.

About First Coast Security

First Coast Security (FCS) is a security solutions provider founded in 1999 that attempts to meet clients’ individual needs by hiring the right people, training them to specific requirements, and building a culture of client and employee satisfaction. The organization has a mission to advance the security industry by providing world-class services, delivered by highly trained professionals who are inspired to serve at their utmost potential. Learn more about FCS at https://fcssecurity.us.

About ICTS Europe

ICTS Europe is a privately-owned, leading provider of comprehensive security solutions to high-risk global organizations in the aviation, data center and corporate sectors. For over 40 years, ICTS Europe implements tailored solutions to protect people, property and products of clients in 25 countries, with a combination of outstanding security personnel, top notch management oversight and innovative proprietary technology. For more information, please visit https://www.ictseurope.com.

About Security ProAdvisors LLC

Security ProAdvisors is one of North America's leading brokerage, advisory and consulting firms to the security industry. Founded by Keith Oringer, SPA brings over 30 years of security industry and financial expertise, and a record of successful transactions. For more information about Security ProAdvisors, visit www.SecurityProAdvisors.com.

