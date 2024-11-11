Meet the Winner of the 14th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards®

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, unveiled the winner of the 14th annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards. Bo, a year-and-a-half-old Bloodhound in the Law Enforcement and First Responder category—which is sponsored by Sam Rose—has been awarded the coveted title.

The American Humane Hero Dog Awards is a nationwide competition that searches for and recognizes America’s standout dogs in five categories: Therapy Dogs; Service and Guide Dogs; Military Dogs; Law Enforcement and First Responder Dogs; and Shelter Dogs.

Beginning in June, Americans nominated hundreds of inspiring dogs from across the country and five semi-finalists in each of the five categories were chosen to meet the American public. After a competitive public voting process, the field of 25 was narrowed down to five incredible finalists. The winner, Bo, was then selected by a blue-ribbon judging panel.

“We are so excited to name Bo as American Humane’s latest Hero Dog, a distinction that is well-deserved for him and his handler David,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, President and CEO of American Humane. “In a short time, Bo and David have done extraordinary work. As members of the Gastonia Police Department, the duo has worked tirelessly and saved many lives thanks to Bo’s courage and top-notch scent tracking skills. It’s these types of incredible stories about perseverance and dedication that this award aims to spotlight.”

Bo and the four other finalists will be honored at the 14th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards® and Gala in Palm Beach on January 8 with a star-studded awards show hosted by Christie Brinkley and Carson Kressley.

Bo began his remarkable journey with the Gastonia Police Department in North Carolina in April 2023. Despite his young age, Bo’s heartwarming story is one of exceptional bravery and dedication. After rigorous training, Bo began working as a Police K-9 in October 2023, quickly proving his invaluable skills by locating an elderly dementia patient and an 11-year-old autistic child who had gone missing.

Bo’s achievements didn’t stop there. In a notable case, he tracked down robbery suspects despite heavy scent contamination, leading to their capture. On a particularly cold January night in 2024, Bo showcased his extraordinary abilities by tracking a missing elderly patient over miles and through harsh conditions, ultimately finding them safe.

Bo’s most touching moment came in May 2024 when he found a 7-year-old child who had been taken at knifepoint. Bo’s incredible work continues to bring joy and hope, making him a true hero and an inspiring presence in the Gastonia Police Department.

The four other finalist dogs include:

Dayo is the nominee for the Therapy Dog category and has been a certified therapy dog and a regular visitor of the George Mark Children’s House in San Leandro, CA—the first freestanding pediatric palliative care center in the U.S. His presence brings smiles and comfort to patients, families, nurses, and staff alike. Dayo also lends his support at Camp Erin, a bereavement camp where he helps children cope with loss and extends friendship to adults with disabilities. Children eagerly read to him during the Pleasanton Library’s Paws to Read program and during the school year, he helps high school students manage exam stress. Finally, his visits brighten the days of patients at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital and Kaiser Permanente, including those in radiation, oncology, and urgent care. Dayo is truly a beacon of joy to everyone he sees.

Sampson, the nominee for the Service and Guide/Hearing Dog category, has dedicated nine incredible years to supporting his handler, making a profound impact on both their lives. After a devastating accident in 2006 that left his handler with 23 broken bones and a traumatic brain injury, it seemed like life would never be the same. But with Sampson’s unwavering support, recovery became possible. His handler not only healed but also earned a degree in neuroscience and founded a company that helps people with disabilities overcome barriers in science.

K-9 Niki, a Belgian Malinois Shepherd mix with the United States Coast Guard, is the nominee for the Military category. From the beginning, she showcased exceptional skills and unwavering dedication, standing out among military working dogs. Throughout her career, K-9 Niki participated in over 250 high-stakes operations and logged more than 4,000 working hours. She secured major events like the Rose Bowl, Seattle Sea Fair, and the U.S. Olympic Team Trials and played a crucial role in protecting high-ranking officials and vital maritime infrastructure. She also aided in the conviction of a dangerous felon who had been on the run for two years. K-9 Niki’s keen detection led to the discovery of a firearm, significantly advancing the case. Her community engagement includes educational visits to schools, where she inspires young minds about the vital roles of military dogs.

Penny, the winner of the Emerging Hero/Shelter Dog category was found after she had been thrown from a car and left on the side of the road. Penny had suffered severe injuries, including a crushed pelvis and multiple broken legs. A rescue shelter stepped in to help Penny, who had endured days of agony from abuse and neglect. Despite the grim prognosis and the need for extensive surgeries, Penny’s spirit shone brightly. She bravely faced her treatments, including a leg amputation and numerous surgeries. Her foster family, who fell deeply in love with her, officially adopted her in November 2021. Today, Penny is a symbol of hope and perseverance. She helps teach children empathy and to fight stigmas around differently abled animals. Her story has inspired many of the students to advocate for animal welfare, showing that even those who have been broken can heal and thrive with love and determination.

Thank you to our sponsors, including Sam Rose, Pets Best and Lulu's Fund, who have generously sponsored three of our award categories for the event. Sponsors help American Humane celebrate and support canine heroes across the country. For more information about the American Humane Hero Dog Awards®, visit HeroDogAwards.org.

