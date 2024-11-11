U.S. Department of Defense awards Verizon Business with contract extension

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today announced a 24-month task order extension for its Global Network Solutions (GNS) contract with the Department of Defense (DoD). With this extension, the total revenue for the GNS contract, originally awarded in 2016, will now amount to over $98 million.

The purpose of the extension is to create a point-to-point connection within Southwest Asia that provides critical network communications capabilities for the U.S. government. The scope of work aligns with DoD CIO mandates for the elimination of time division multiplexing (TDM), an exercise Verizon is performing across multiple federal agencies.

“Verizon’s role in delivering a secure, point-to-point connection in the specified area highlights the Department of Defense’s continued confidence in our ability to provide critical network communications in strategic regions,” said David Rouse, head of Verizon’s defense business.

Verizon’s ongoing partnership with the DoD is extensive, including a 10-year, multi-award $2.67 billion U.S. Navy contract , three separate EIS awards valued at nearly $1 billion, that included an overhaul of the Pentagon’s network , and another $15 million EIS task order where Verizon Business will provide the U.S. Navy with voice and data services at domestic and international locations.

The multiple-award GNS contract is scheduled to be recompeted and awarded by 2026.

