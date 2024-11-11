ULTIMATE MEDICAL ACADEMY EARNS NATIONAL RECOGNITION FOR CULTIVATING A CULTURE OF CARE

Tampa, Fla., Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) has once again demonstrated its commitment to a thriving workplace culture by earning a spot on the 2024 Top Workplaces list with three awards that recognize UMA’s focus on providing an excellent workplace experience for team members.

Top Workplace awards are based on employee feedback captured by the Energage Workplace Survey, which benchmarks participating companies against the most comprehensive data in the industry. “Being recognized as a Top Workplace is a tremendous honor, and it reflects our commitment to fostering an environment where team members feel valued, supported and heard,” said Misty Brown Fischer, UMA’s Chief People Officer. “At UMA, we know that true workplace excellence isn’t just about perks or policies but about creating a space where our people feel genuinely appreciated, challenged and inspired to grow. These awards affirm our efforts to build both a workplace and a community that invests in everyone's success and well-being. We are committed to continuing this work and ensuring that UMA remains a place of purpose, support and belonging for all.”

UMA received awards for Employee Appreciation, Employee Wellbeing and Professional Development. The institution’s accomplishments in these areas stem from insights gathered in its most recent Team Member Engagement survey, which reflects the direct voices of its team members. In line with its learning-focused mission and organizational values, UMA actively seeks and values team member feedback as it works to continuously elevate the workplace experience. The organization believes in a ripple effect of care that starts with care for its team members who are then better able and empowered to extend care to its learners. In turn, as graduates, those students go on to fill high-demand jobs with healthcare employers around the country, extending care to patients in communities far and wide.

“We are thrilled to see our commitment to continuous learning and personal growth recognized in this way,” said Brandi Yates, UMA’s Associate Vice President for Learning and Development. “Our professional development initiatives are designed to not only advance careers, but to inspire our team members to reach their fullest potential. These awards are a testament to our dedication to nurturing talent and building skills to enhance the healthcare field as a whole. It’s about laying the foundation for a more compassionate healthcare community, as our team members care for our students while they prepare for healthcare careers.”

“At UMA, we understand that our team members’ well-being is foundational to their success and satisfaction, both personally and professionally,” said Dr. Jenna Sage, UMA’s Director of Organizational Wellness and Well-being. “UMA’s Culture of Care is built on the belief that a supportive workplace ripples outward, empowering our team members to impact not only our students but also the families and communities they support. This recognition speaks to our shared values and reinforces our commitment to wellness and care as cornerstones of our mission.”

About Ultimate Medical Academy:

The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Based in Tampa, Florida, and operating for 30 years, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

UMA has 90,000+ alumni and 15,000+ students nationwide. The institution also provides certified continuing medical education (CME) through ongoing training and professional development opportunities to physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES, www.ABHES.org ). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution’s grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting www.ultimatemedical.edu

# # #