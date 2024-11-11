Latham Launches AI-Powered Measuring Technology for Vinyl Pool Liners

LATHAM, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine never having to A-B a pool for a new liner or safety cover ever again. Latham Group, Inc. [NYSE:SWIM] the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, announces the deployment of a firmware update to Measure by Latham Pools. Already proven effective for capturing safety cover measurements, this game-changing technology is now available for measuring vinyl pool liners with optimal accuracy and efficiency.

“Measure by Latham brings pool liner and cover measuring into the digital age,” said Scott Rajeski, president and CEO of Latham Pools. “Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence, this system is revolutionizing the industry and rapidly making manual measuring obsolete.”

Two Tools, One System

Measure by Latham Pools is the first tool of its kind aimed at modernizing and simplifying the pool liner and cover measurement process. Powered by AI, the system employs an HD camera and LiDAR laser technology to capture images and measurements based on points plotted by the technician. Advanced backend algorithms allow a single technician to measure an entire pool perimeter, along with any unique features, and provide precise specifications for swimming pool covers – and now vinyl liners – in less than 30 minutes.

“This tool not only streamlines the measuring process but also significantly shortens overall lead times,” noted Rajeski. “In fact, turnaround times using Measure are up to 3x faster than traditional methods.”

The Measure by Latham Pool system comes complete with the following components:

M1 scanner

Transit extendable tripod

64GB iPad Air ® with protective case

with protective case AR Tag/Stick assembly

65W 20000mAh battery

Charging cables

Protective case with carrying bag



The proprietary, patent-pending technology can be used to measure pools of any shape and almost any size quickly and accurately. The system is ideal for measuring replacement covers and liners, which unlock new business for Latham and Latham dealers. The intuitive interface is easy to navigate, and the scanner is protected by a water-proofed, heavy-duty aluminum housing, allowing it to be used in all outside conditions.

The Measure by Latham equipment seamlessly integrates with the Measure App, which not only drives the Measure device but also provides access to Latham’s Builder Management Portal. This web-based project management platform allows builders total control of their liner and cover projects – all in one place. Once a Measure project is completed in the field and uploaded to the portal, dealers have virtually instant access to drawings for quoting so ordering can be completed in hours rather than days.

Field-Tested, Builder-Approved

The culmination of years of deep research, including extensive field testing and input from professional pool builders and dealers, Measure by Latham Pools is an end-to-end solution built for builders with builders. Here is what some of the early adopters have said about the impact the system has had on their business:

“It’s an absolute gamechanger!” – Kyle Thomas, Aqua Blue Pools

“I can’t believe we’re finished already.” – Kate Bombara, Vernon Poolman

“This is going to change how we do business.” – Justin Harper, Quality Pool Construction



“We are pleased to be a leader in bringing our industry into the 21st century,” added Rajeski. “This type of innovation is long overdue and a welcome alternative to the time-consuming and labor-intensive process of manual measuring. With Measure, there’s no more taping, labeling, or tape measuring. Builders can accurately measure covers and liners in minutes with an integrated streamlined ordering process to get product delivered within days.”

Measure by Latham can be purchased directly through Latham. Those that already own Measure for safety cover measuring have automatic access to the new liner measuring software via the over-air firmware update.

Attendees of the International Pool Spa & Patio Expo (IPSPE) at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas can see Measure by Latham in action this week in Booth #6922. The system is also on display in the IPSPE Innovative Product Showcase (Booth #1525).

For more information about Measure by Latham Pools, visit https://www.lathampool.com/measure/.

IMAGES: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/nsubj3mbc5oxz2g6z2xuq/ADsjQb5GaoOcVHwvOKuv6vM?rlkey=w31133ihy3iajy8516jojjtd0&st=n1nl68ix&dl=0

About Latham, the Pool Company

Headquartered in Latham, NY, Latham Group, Inc., is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools and pool accessories in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. With over 60 years of experience and a coast-to-coast operations platform across 24 locations, the company offers a broad range of pool products, including fiberglass, vinyl liner, and automatic safety covers, all designed to provide homeowners with the highest quality and value. For more information, visit www.lathampool.com.

Contact: Abigail Cox or Paige Allbright

L.C. Williams & Associates

800/837-7123 or 312/565-3900

acox@lcwa.com or pallbright@lcwa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90cc3bf3-3f95-4f6b-b389-ca751e716605