Global Active Humidifier Devices Market is estimated to reach USD 1,206.9 Million by 2033 Faces Modest Decline, Yet Innovation and Safety Drive Future Prospects | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global active humidifier devices market, a key player in respiratory care, is poised to experience a modest decline over the next decade. Valued at USD 1,264.4 million in 2023, the market is projected to decrease slightly to USD 1,206.9 million by 2033, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.5%.

The market witnessed extraordinary growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by an impressive CAGR of 28.7%. Active humidifiers became indispensable in respiratory support, especially for patients on mechanical ventilation, where humidified air contributed significantly to improved respiratory outcomes. The surge in demand prompted manufacturers to introduce a wide range of innovative devices, which proved lifesaving for countless patients during the crisis.

However, as the global healthcare landscape stabilizes post-pandemic, the need for active humidifier devices has diminished, leading to a gradual decline in market growth. Additionally, the industry faces challenges related to device safety, particularly concerning water buildup in tubing circuits and infection risks. These concerns have prompted a wave of innovation in the sector, with manufacturers focusing on developing safer, more efficient alternatives to address these critical issues.

Despite the current contraction in market growth, experts remain cautiously optimistic about the future of the active humidifier devices market. The ongoing advancements in respiratory care technology suggest a potential recovery, driven by next-generation solutions aimed at enhancing patient safety and improving overall care. As the industry evolves, manufacturers are poised to create more effective, reliable devices that could fuel the market's resurgence in the years to come.

In conclusion, while the active humidifier devices market may be experiencing a temporary decline, its long-term outlook remains positive, thanks to continued innovation and the growing demand for safer and more advanced respiratory care solutions.

Regional Insights

North America is set to maintain a leading position, with an estimated market share of over 29.4% in 2023. The United States alone is projected to capture a significant share of above 27.8%.

Europe follows, with an anticipated value share of over 12.2% in 2023. Germany, in particular, holds a notable 4% share of the global market.

Japan is expected to contribute a value share exceeding 9.7%.

Conversely, Australia and India are projected to experience negative growth rates of -1.3% and -2.8%, respectively.

China is expected to exhibit a modest CAGR of 1.5% from 2023 to 2033.

The United Kingdom is anticipated to see a minimal growth rate of 0.1% CAGR.

Product and Application Insights

Electronic humidifiers are expected to dominate, holding a projected value share of 55.79%.

Adults are the primary users, accounting for 87.99% of the market.

The invasive ventilation segment is a major contributor, representing 47% of market growth.

Hospitals are the largest end-users, forming 64.5% of the market share.

Access the Full Report for In-Depth Insights Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/active-humidifier-devices-market

Historical Developments and Long-term Strategies:

Active humidifier device manufacturers have faced a decline from the historical high growth driven by COVID-19. For instance, Hamilton Medical's introduction of the H900 active humidifier in 2016 marked a significant advancement in the industry.

To navigate current challenges, key players are focusing on strategic collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions. Recent notable developments include:

Vadi Medical Technology’s expansion of its product line with the VH3000-220 Humidifier in January 2021.

Intersurgical Ltd.’s establishment of a new office in Canada to enhance product availability.

WILAmed GmbH’s launch of the AIRcon Gen2 Respiratory Humidifier in 2019.









Market Dominance by Key Players in the Market:

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V.(Philips Respironics)

Vapotherm

Teleflex Corporation

ResMed Corporation

VINCENT MEDICAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Armstrong Medical (an Eakin Company)

Breas Medical AB (Subsidiary of Fosun Pharma)

BMC Medical Co., Ltd

Hamilton Medical AG

SunMed

WILAmed GmbH

Flexicare (Group) Limited

Penlon Limited

DEAS S.R.L.

Intersurgical Ltd

Beijing Aeonmed Co., Ltd.

Shenyang RMS MEDICAL TECH CO., LTD

GaleMed Corporation

Vadi Medical Technology Co, Ltd.

Active Humidifier Devices by Category:

Product Type:

Heated/electronic Humidifiers

Bubble Humidifiers

Accessories



Age Group:

Adult

Pediatric

Neonates



Application:

Invasive Ventilation

Non-invasive Ventilation nCPAP (Nasal Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) Bubble CPAP (Bubble Continuous Positive Airway Pressure)

High Flow Oxygen Therapy



End User:

Hospitals Less than 100 Beds 100-300 Beds 300-500 Beds 500 Beds and More

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Sleep Centers



Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)





French Translation:

Le marché mondial des humidificateurs actifs, un acteur clé des soins respiratoires, est sur le point de connaître un léger déclin au cours de la prochaine décennie. Évalué à 1 264,4 millions USD en 2023, le marché devrait légèrement diminuer à 1 206,9 millions USD d’ici 2033, reflétant un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) de -0,5 %.

Le marché a connu une croissance extraordinaire pendant la pandémie de COVID-19, stimulée par un TCAC impressionnant de 28,7 %. Les humidificateurs actifs sont devenus indispensables dans l’assistance respiratoire, en particulier pour les patients sous ventilation mécanique, où l’air humidifié a contribué de manière significative à l’amélioration des résultats respiratoires. L’augmentation de la demande a incité les fabricants à introduire une large gamme d’appareils innovants, qui ont sauvé la vie d’innombrables patients pendant la crise.

Cependant, à mesure que le paysage mondial des soins de santé se stabilise après la pandémie, le besoin d’humidificateurs actifs a diminué, ce qui a entraîné un déclin progressif de la croissance du marché. De plus, l’industrie est confrontée à des défis liés à la sécurité des appareils, notamment en ce qui concerne l’accumulation d’eau dans les circuits de tubes et les risques d’infection. Ces préoccupations ont déclenché une vague d’innovation dans le secteur, les fabricants se concentrant sur le développement d’alternatives plus sûres et plus efficaces pour résoudre ces problèmes critiques.

Malgré la contraction actuelle de la croissance du marché, les experts restent prudemment optimistes quant à l’avenir du marché des humidificateurs actifs. Les progrès continus dans la technologie des soins respiratoires suggèrent une reprise potentielle, stimulée par des solutions de nouvelle génération visant à améliorer la sécurité des patients et les soins globaux. À mesure que l’industrie évolue, les fabricants sont prêts à créer des appareils plus efficaces et plus fiables qui pourraient alimenter la résurgence du marché dans les années à venir.

En conclusion, alors que le marché des humidificateurs actifs connaît peut-être un déclin temporaire, ses perspectives à long terme restent positives, grâce à l’innovation continue et à la demande croissante de solutions de soins respiratoires plus sûres et plus avancées.

Aperçus régionaux

L’Amérique du Nord devrait conserver une position de leader, avec une part de marché estimée à plus de 29,4 % en 2023. Les États-Unis à eux seuls devraient capter une part importante de plus de 27,8 %.

L’Europe suit, avec une part de valeur prévue de plus de 12,2 % en 2023. L’Allemagne, en particulier, détient une part notable de 4 % du marché mondial.

Le Japon devrait représenter une part de valeur supérieure à 9,7 %.

À l’inverse, l’Australie et l’Inde devraient connaître des taux de croissance négatifs de -1,3 % et -2,8 %, respectivement.

La Chine devrait afficher un TCAC modeste de 1,5 % de 2023 à 2033.

Le Royaume-Uni devrait connaître un taux de croissance minimal de 0,1 % TCAC.

Informations sur les produits et les applications

Les humidificateurs électroniques devraient dominer, avec une part de valeur projetée de 55,79 %.

Les adultes sont les principaux utilisateurs, représentant 87,99 % du marché.

Le segment de la ventilation invasive est un contributeur majeur, représentant 47 % de la croissance du marché.

Les hôpitaux sont les plus grands utilisateurs finaux, représentant 64,5 % des parts de marché.

Développements historiques et stratégies à long terme :

Les fabricants d’humidificateurs actifs ont été confrontés à un déclin par rapport à la forte croissance historique entraînée par COVID-19. Par exemple, l’introduction de l’humidificateur actif H900 par Hamilton Medical en 2016 a marqué une avancée significative dans l’industrie.

Pour relever les défis actuels, les principaux acteurs se concentrent sur les collaborations stratégiques, les partenariats et les acquisitions. Parmi les développements notables récents, citons :

L’expansion de la gamme de produits de Vadi Medical Technology avec l’humidificateur VH3000-220 en janvier 2021.

l’établissement d’un nouveau bureau au Canada par Intersurgical Ltd. afin d’améliorer la disponibilité des produits.

Lancement par WILAmed GmbH de l’humidificateur respiratoire AIRcon Gen2 en 2019.





Position dominante du marché par les principaux acteurs du marché :

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V.(Philips Respironics)

Vapotherm

Société Teleflex

Société ResMed

VINCENT MEDICAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Armstrong Medical (une société Eakin)

Breas Medical AB (filiale de Fosun Pharma)

BMC Medical Co., Ltd

Hamilton Medical AG

SunMed

WILAmed GmbH

Flexicare (Groupe) Limitée

Penlon Limited

DEAS S.R.L.

Intersurgical Ltd

Beijing Aeonmed Co., Ltd.

Shenyang RMS MEDICAL TECH CO., LTD

Société GaleMed

Vadi Medical Technology Co, Ltd.

Humidificateurs actifs par catégorie :

Type de produit :

Humidificateurs chauffants/électroniques

Humidificateurs à bulles

Accessoires





Groupe:

Adulte

Pédiatrique

Nouveau-nés





Application:

Invasive Ventilation

Ventilation non invasive nCPAP (pression positive continue nasale) CPAP à bulles (Bubble Continuous Positive Way Pressure)

Oxygénothérapie à haut débit





Utilisateur final:

Hôpitaux Moins de 100 lits 100-300 lits 300-500 lits 500 lits et plus

Centres de chirurgie ambulatoire

Centres du sommeil





Région:

Amérique du Nord

Amérique Latine

Europe

Asie de l’Est

Asie du Sud

Océanie

Moyen-Orient et Afrique (MEA)





Authored By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

