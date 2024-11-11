Taiwan Building Management System Market Report 2024 | Trends, Analysis, Forecast, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Outlook, Revenue, Share 2020-2030

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Building Management System Market | Trends, Analysis, Forecast, Segmentation, Companies, Outlook, Revenue, Share, Value, Growth, Industry & Size | Market Forecast By Software, By Service Type, By Application And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Taiwan Building Management System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024-2030F.

Taiwan is making remarkable strides in social housing and sustainable development. by the end of 2024, an ambitious eight-year initiative would have delivered 200,000 social housing units, including 120,000 newly constructed homes. Looking forward, a new program aims to support 1 million renter households and add 250,000 additional social housing units from 2025 to 2032. Noteworthy projects include a mixed-use development between Dunhua South Road and Leye Street, featuring a 21-story office building and a 25-story residential tower, both striving for LEED Gold and WELL Gold certifications by 2029.



Additionally, the Silicon Valley Project, which includes homes, schools, and healthcare facilities, exemplifies nation's commitment to sustainability and innovation. These extensive initiatives highlight Taiwan's dedication to fostering smart, sustainable environments, which is expected to significantly drive the demand for advanced building management system in the coming years.



Taiwan Building Management System Market Overview



Taiwan's hotel market is set for growth, with internationally branded chains like Marriott, IHG, and Hyatt expanding in cities such as Taichung, Tainan, Kaohsiung, and Hualien, traditionally dominated by local operators. This trend is expected to boost demand for building management systems to support modern, efficient infrastructure in new hotel projects. The office market remains strong, particularly in Taipei and Kaohsiung, due to strategic locations and favorable business environments.



As developers modernize office buildings with sustainable designs, market demand is projected to rise, with new office supply expected to peak by 2026. However, nation's construction sector faces challenges, including declines in new residential construction licenses and housing starts, labor shortages, and financial constraints.

Projects like the Asia Silicon Valley initiative are delayed, and the recent earthquake has affected progress at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s sites. To address labor shortages, country signed a memorandum with India in 2024 to expand its foreign workforce. Despite these challenges, country's commitment to infrastructure modernization and workforce enhancement is expected to drive building management system market growth.



Market Segmentation by Type



Solution segment expected to garner majority of the revenues in the coming years as they involve significant initial investment required, and its essential role in performing effective Building Management Systems (BMS).

Taiwan Building Management System Market Opportunity Assessment

Market Segmentation by Solution



Facility management have garnered the highest revenue share in Taiwan building management system market due to the significant energy consumption associated with HVAC and lighting systems. Effective control of these systems is crucial for managing energy use and reducing operational costs, which makes facility management a key focus.



Market Segmentation by Services



Managed services segment is expected to have the highest revenue share in Taiwan BMS market in service type due to growing demand for outsourcing maintenance, real-time monitoring capabilities, cost-effectiveness, and the need for specialized expertise in managing complex BMS systems.



Market Segmentation by Application



In the application segment, the commercial segment is expected to witness the highest revenue share and growth due to the extensive use of BMS systems in commercial complexes like office buildings and retail spaces, which require advanced HVAC systems for efficient climate control, energy optimization, building automation, and integrated facility management services.



Siemens Taiwan

Schneider Electric Taiwan

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls

Delta Electronics

ABB LTD

Advantech Technology

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Lantech Communication Global Inc

Azbil Corporation

