Serbia Gambling Market Report 2024-2030: Key Performance Indicators and Major Upcoming Developments

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Serbia Gambling Market | Companies, Trends, Forecast, Analysis, Growth, Value, Share, Revenue, Industry, Outlook, Segmentation & Size | Market Forecast By Type, By Channel Type And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Serbia Gambling Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2024-2030F.

Serbia's Gambling Market has seen notable growth in recent years, largely driven by increased disposable income, which provides more opportunities for leisure spending, including gambling. Notably, the number of sports betting shops has soared to 2,274, while the total count of slot machine clubs stands at 2,706, boasting a combined total of 34,400 slot machines as of 2022. This expansion has been a major catalyst for growth in the sports betting industry within Serbia.

Serbia Gambling Market Overview

The Serbia gambling industry is set for substantial growth in the upcoming years, driven by several key factors. These include rapid economic expansion, increasing internet usage, and rising disposable income. Notably, Serbia's GDP per capita is forecasted to climb from US$7,100 in 2021 to US$8,400 by 2026, leading to higher expenditures on recreational activities such as gambling. Furthermore, the Serbian government's supportive policies aimed at improving internet access and smartphone availability in rural areas have been instrumental.

This involves the development of fiber-optic infrastructure worth US$540.3 million, with the objective of achieving nationwide high-speed internet coverage by the end of 2025. Such initiatives present additional opportunities for online gambling, allowing individuals to conveniently engage in gambling activities from their homes using smartphones, tablets, and computers. This trend is expected to further boost the gambling market in Serbia in the coming years.

Serbia Gambling Market Share

Market Segmentation by Type

During the forecasted period, sports betting is anticipated to dominate the market, driven by factors like rising internet penetration, enhancing access to online betting, social influence from peers and relatives, and the entertainment value associated with sporting events.

Market Segmentation by Channel Type

Online channels are projected to grow faster than offline sales, driven by the convenience, accessibility, and diverse options available in online gaming. Additionally, the entry of new players like BGaming into the Serbian online gambling market is expected to fuel this expansion further.

Key Attractiveness of the Report

  • 10 Years Market Numbers
  • Historical Data Starting from 2020 to 2023
  • Base Year: 2023
  • Forecast Data until 2030
  • Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market
  • Major Upcoming Developments and Projects

Key Highlights of the Report

  • Serbia Gambling Market Overview
  • Serbia Gambling Market Outlook
  • Serbia Gambling Market Forecast
  • Historical Data and Forecast of Serbia Gambling Market Revenues, for the Period 2020-2030F
  • Historical Data and Forecast of Serbia Gambling Market Revenues, by Type, for the Period 2020-2030F
  • Historical Data and Forecast of Serbia Gambling Market Revenues, by End User, for the Period 2020-2030F
  • Industry Life Cycle
  • Serbia Gambling Market - Porter's Five Forces
  • Market Drivers and Restraint
  • Market Trends & Evolution
  • Market Opportunity Assessment
  • Company Ranking
  • Market Competitive Benchmarking
  • Company Profiles
  • SWOT Analysis

Companies Featured

  • MOZZART D.O.O. Belgrade
  • MaxBet Doo
  • Meridian Tech d.o.o.
  • Balkan Bet doo
  • SKS365
  • Superbet Group
  • Pinnbet doo Belgrade
  • Soccerbet.rs
  • Bet Winner D.O.O
  • Novomatic Group
  • TopBet Doo

Market Scope and Segmentation

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Type

  • Sports Betting
  • Casino
  • Lottery
  • Others

By Channel Type

  • Land Based
  • Online

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Serbia Gambling Market Overview

4. Serbia Gambling Market Dynamics

5. Serbia Gambling Market Trends & Evolution

6. Serbia Gambling Market Overview, By Type

7. Serbia Gambling Market Overview, By Channel Type

8. Serbia Online Gambling Market Overview, By Type

9. Serbia Land-Based Gambling Market Overview, By Type

10. Government Tax and License Fee on Gambling

11. Serbia Gambling Market Key Performance Indicators

12. Serbia Gambling Market Opportunity Assessment

13. Serbia Gambling Market Competitive Landscape

14. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4tv49o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Betting
                            
                            
                                Gambling
                            
                            
                                Games of Chance
                            
                            
                                Lotteries
                            
                            
                                Lottery
                            
                            
                                Slot Machine
                            
                            
                                Sports Betting
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data