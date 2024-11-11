Top International Gambling Provider Comparison Report 2024: Evolution vs Aristocrat Leisure vs International Game Technology vs Playtech

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top International Gambling Provider Companies Comparison" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzed and compared detailed financial and corporate governance information of four prominent companies: Evolution AB (publ), Aristocrat Leisure Limited, International Game Technology PLC, and Playtech plc.
IGT has the most centralized ownership, with 93.07% held by its top 10 shareholders, while Playtech (46.65%), Evolution (46.23%), and Aristocrat (35.84%) show more balanced ownership distribution;
Evolution has the highest net profit margin at 57.90%, while Playtech and IGT have relatively lower margins. Operating expenses are highest for Playtech (87.36%), indicating a higher cost structure;
IGT, Aristocrat, Playtech, and Evolution have been accused of financial irregularities, including tax evasion, accounting manipulation, and debt mismanagement.
Document Markup
- FY - Financial Year
- Q - Quarter
- YoY - Year-to-Year
- IGT - International Game Technology PLC
- Aristocrat - Aristocrat Leisure Limited
- Evolution - Evolution AB (publ)
- Playtech - Playtech plc
- Blue links - links to materials outside the document. Opens in a new browser window
- Green links - links to materials within the current document. Carefully! This type of link jumps over the content of the document. Before clicking a link, it is recommended to remember the current location inside the content
- This report uses the American number format: a period is used as the decimal separator, while commas separate thousands
- Year-over-year (YoY) calculations of relative values were not performed in cases where last year's profit changed to a loss in the current year and vice versa within the scope of the current report
- Aristocrat Annual report period is from October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022
- Evolution AB (publ) Annual report period is from January 1 to December 31, 2022
- The specified financial year coincides with the calendar year
- IGT PLC Annual report period is from January 1 to December 31, 2022
- The specified financial year coincides with the calendar year
- Playtech plc Annual report period is from January 1 to December 31, 2022
- The specified financial year coincides with the calendar year
Key Topics Covered:
Goals and Objectives of the Research
Disclaimers
Document Markup
Research Section
- General Information
- Members of the Board and Managers
- Evolution Members of the Board and Managers
- Playtech Members of the Board and Managers
- IGT Members of the Board and Managers
- Aristocrat Members of the Board and Managers
Employees
- Evolution Employees Information FY22
- Playtech Employees Information FY22
- IGT Employees Information FY22
- Aristocrat Employees Information FY22
Shareholders
- Shareholders Structure
- Shareholders Equities
Stock Information
- Simple Moving Average (SMA) 2019-2022
- Evolution Trading View Retrospective
- Aristocrat Trading View Retrospective
- IGT Trading View Retrospective
- Playtech Trading View Retrospective
Mergers, Acquisitions, and Subsidiaries
- Evolution M&A and Subsidiaries
- Playtech M&A and Subsidiaries
- IGT M&A and Subsidiaries
- Aristocrat M&A and Subsidiaries
Company Strategy
- Strategic Priorities
Divisions
- Segment Information
- iGaming and Gambling Structure
- Evolution Product Portfolio
- Playtech Product Portfolio
- IGT Product Portfolio
- Aristocrat Product Portfolio
- Aristocrat Non iGaming Structure
Financial Statements for FY22 Revenue Retrospective
- Revenue Retrospective
- Sales per Business
- Sales per Region
- Dividend Information
- Evolution Dividend Information
- Aristocrat Dividend Information
- IGT Dividend Information
- Dividend Yield
- Balance Sheet
- Debt Ratio
- Income Statement
- Cashflow Statement
- Criticism
Analyst's opinion
- Extensions
- Potential Extensions
