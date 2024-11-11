Patriot Mobile Kicked off “America’s Wall of Honor” Texas Tour in Grapevine

Grapevine, TX, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a powerful display of commitment to military, veterans and first responders, Patriot Mobile, together with Grapevine’s Bermuda Gold and Silver, sponsored America’s Wall of Honor for Grapevine’s Veteran’s Day Parade and Celebration this weekend.

The artist that created this monument is Timothy Lampros. Prior to this project, Timothy was a career firefighter, paramedic, Airforce firefighter, flight medic, movie set medic and film producer. Mr. Lampros has created memorials for cities like Dallas, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, including the LAPD memorial wall. His dream to have this traveling memorial took seven years to design and complete.

America’s Wall of Honor stands ten feet tall and sixty feet long. The handcrafted nine seals recognize military branches and first responders. Each seal consists of hundreds of pieces of stainless steel, powder coated with paint and welded together in multiple layers. The seals are mounted on acrylic glass with LED lighting. As beautiful as it is in daylight, it comes to life when lit up at night.

“This wall is a dramatic representation of the people who serve this great country, and we were honored to kick off the Texas tour right here in Grapevine,” said Glenn Story, Patriot Mobile CEO. “It just takes your breath away to see it in person, and it invokes such deep emotions of appreciation for our veterans and first responders who serve this country.”

Hundreds of visitors stopped and took in this patriotic masterpiece at Grapevine’s Main Street pavilion. They were visually moved both by its profound beauty and meaning. If you missed it in Grapevine this weekend, it is on display today, Veterans Day, in Southlake’s Town Square.

The artist’s goal for this traveling monument is to hit all fifty states on a five-year tour. This tour called “Patriot Thunder” is a nonpartisan, nonprofit project funded by donations from the public. You can go to the website www.americaswallofhonorfoundation.com to volunteer or help fund the tour.

About Patriot Mobile:

Patriot Mobile is America’s ONLY Christian conservative wireless provider. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has given Americans a conservative alternative for their cell service by providing dependable nationwide coverage on 4G and 5G networks and exceptional U.S.-based customer support. Patriot Mobile gives a portion of every dollar to support organizations that fight for our freedom. Patriot Mobile’s mission is to passionately defend our God-given rights and freedoms, and to glorify God always.

Attachments