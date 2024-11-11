Sweden Premium and Luxury Cars Market Report 2024: Volkswagen Group Outperforms Previous Leader Mercedez-Benz, EVs will Continue to Grow in Popularity

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Premium and Luxury Cars in Sweden" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Premium and Luxury Cars in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Premium and Luxury Cars market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

Premium and luxury cars remains a strong category in Sweden in 2024, despite overall economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and a weak local currency. This can also be evidenced by the fact that the leading players in luxury goods are also those who sell luxury cars, being Volkswagen Group AB, Mercedes-Benz AG, Tesla Inc, and BMW Northern Europe AB, with these names being the only players holding double-digit shares in the overall luxury goods category.



It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Premium and Luxury Cars retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2028 illustrate how the market is set to change



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Premium and Luxury Cars market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:



PREMIUM AND LUXURY CARS IN SWEDEN



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Premium and luxury cars remains a strong category in luxury goods

Electric vehicles continue to rise in popularity

Volkswagen Group outperforms previous leader Mercedez-Benz

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

EVs will continue to grow in popularity over the forecast period, despite some challenges

Sales of new luxury cars set to outperform used car sales

Online sales expected to rise over the forecast period

LUXURY GOODS IN SWEDEN



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Luxury goods in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retailing developments

What next for luxury goods?

MARKET DATA

Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2019-2024

Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2019-2024

NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2019-2023

LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2020-2023

Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2024

Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2024-2029

Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

