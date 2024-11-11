Poland Premium and Luxury Cars Market Report 2024: Audi and Porsche Make Gains Thanks to Use of Innovative Connected Features - Forecasts to 2029

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Premium and Luxury Cars in Poland" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Premium and luxury cars has been the most dynamic area of luxury goods in Poland in 2024, recording double-digit growth in retail value and volume terms. Despite efforts from the government to encourage consumers to switch to electric and hybrid vehicles most Polish consumers till favour luxury cars with traditional combustion engines.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:



PREMIUM AND LUXURY CARS IN POLAND



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Electric vehicles on the rise but from a small base

Audi and Porsche make gains thanks to use of innovative connected features

Online customisation and personalisation a growing feature of the category

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Bright future for premium and luxury cars

Drivers demanding a premium experience with the latest technology

EVs set to thrive as consumers look for more sustainable ways to drive

LUXURY GOODS IN POLAND



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Luxury goods in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retailing developments

What next for luxury goods?

