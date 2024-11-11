World Baby Food, Dairy, Plant-based Dairy Products and Alternatives Market Report 2024: Leading Companies and Brands, Top Five Trends, Market Snapshots - Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Market for Dairy Products and Alternatives" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World Market for Dairy Products and Alternatives global briefing provides a comprehensive overview of the Dairy Products and Alternatives market, providing insight on sales and market potential, retail distribution and company and brand shares.

As global inflation and GDP growth rates decline, the dairy products and alternatives industry expects low value growth in 2024, although the forecast period looks more promising. In this context, private label is expanding as consumers prioritise affordability, while dairy products are increasingly integrated into fast-growing snacking occasions driven by busy lifestyles. Additionally, with consumers seeking health benefits and valuing sustainability, the plant-based segment continues to grow.



Analysis identifies emerging geographies alongside growth opportunities in the most developed, highest value countries. It also offers strategic analysis of the key trends shaping the industry and consumer demand, such as health and wellness, sustainability, the evolution of eating occasions, in addition to ongoing considerations of convenience and value-for-money in the post-pandemic world. Insight into how these trends are shaping demand in 2024 informs forecasts to 2028, clearly indicating how the market is expected to change.



Product coverage: Baby Food, Dairy, Plant-based Dairy.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:

Leading companies and brands

Top five trends shaping the industry

Market snapshots

