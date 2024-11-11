Dataiku President Krish Venkataraman to Speak at Fortune Global Forum 2024

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataiku , the Universal AI Platform, today announced that company President Krish Venkataraman will be speaking at Fortune Global Forum 2024 , the premier gathering of CEOs and leaders of the world's largest multinational companies to explore global business, convening November 11-12, 2024, in New York City at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

On Tuesday, November 12, Venkataraman will participate as part of a Lunch Strategy Session panel entitled: “Pioneering Tech That Delivers Next Gen Solutions.” The session will explore how business leaders can remain competitive and navigate new complexities from escalating global geopolitical forces, in order to deliver everything from life-saving medications to consumer products on time and at scale. Moderated by Fortune Executive Editor Alex Wood Morton, Venkataraman will be joined by fellow panelists Victor Bulto, President, U.S., Novartis; Jennifer Nuckles, Chief Executive Officer, R-Zero; and Charles van der Steene, President, North America, Maers.





The Fortune Global Forum is known for facilitating meaningful conversations among leading figures in business, government, and culture, providing critical insights into global business strategies. This prestigious two-day event convenes top executives from the world's largest and most innovative companies, including the Fortune Global 500.

This year's theme, "Business at the Speed of Change," will address pressing issues in today's dynamic business landscape including managing workforces in an AI-powered economy, addressing ESG backlash, mitigating technology risks and regulatory challenges, tackling climate and energy issues, navigating geopolitical tensions, and capitalizing on opportunities in an unpredictable global trade environment.

Venkataraman will join an assembly of other notable speakers from business, sports, and government, including football legend and entrepreneur Tom Brady as well as CEOs of major companies such as Alex Chriss of PayPal, Chris Cocks of Hasbro, Brian Cornell of Target, Joanne Crevoiserat of Tapestry, Jim Fitterling of Dow, Paul Hudson of Sanofi, Barbara Humpton of Siemens U.S., Chris Hyams of Indeed, Vimal Kapur of Honeywell, Kristin Peck of Zoetis, John Stankey of AT&T, and C.S. Venkatakrishnan of Barclays, among many others.

