Summary of Tallinna Sadam webinars





On 11 November 2024, Tallinna Sadam held a webinar for investors where the chairman of the management board Valdo Kalm and the member of the management board CFO Andrus Ait presented unaudited results of the Group for 2024 9 months and Q3.

Tallinna Sadam would like to thank all participants. The recording of the webinars can be followed up in Estonian and in English language. The presentation is attached to this notice and is also available at the company’s web page: https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/presentations/ .

Angelika Annus

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +372 5649 6230

angelika.annus@ts.ee





Attachment