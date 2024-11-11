UK Small Kitchen Appliances Consumer Attitudes Insights Report 2024: Amazon is the Most Shopped at Retailer Across All Subcategories

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK: Home Category Data, The Consumer - Small Kitchen Appliances 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report offers a comprehensive insight into consumer attitudes in the UK small kitchen appliances market. The report focuses on five key subcategories: kettles & hot beverage makers, electrical kitchen gadgets, toasters & sandwich makers, small tabletop cooking appliances and food preparation appliances. Consumer data is based on our 2024 UK small kitchen appliances survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.
Scope
- Amazon is the most shopped at retailer across all small kitchen appliances subcategories
- Replacement is the primary consumer purchase motivation for small kitchen appliances
- Kettles & hot beverage makers are replaced most frequently among small kitchen appliances subcategories
Key Topics Covered:
- Definitions
- Consumer Penetration by Subcategory
- Drivers of Purchase
- Replacement Cycle
- Retailer Use
- Retailer Profiles
- Retailer Drivers
- Retailer Improvements
- Brand Use
- Brand Drivers
- Channel Use
- Research Prior to Purchase
- Opinions on Shopping Online
- Views Prior to Purchase
- Category-specific Questions
- Methodology & Contacts
List of Tables
- Consumer Penetration by Product, 2024
- Purchase Motivations, 2024
- Retailer Conversion Rates, 2024
- Retailers Purchased from by Subcategory (Top 5), 2024
- Retailer Usage by Demographic, 2024
- Drivers of Retailer Choice by Retailer, 2024
- Retailer Improvement Opportunities by Retailer, 2024
- Brands Conversions by Subcategory, 2024
- Drivers of Brand Choice, 2024
List of Figures
- Consumer Penetration, 2024
- Consumer Penetration by Subcategory, 2024
- Replacement Cycle, 2024
- Retailers Visited & Purchased from, 2024
- Retailer Profile - Amazon, 2024
- Retailer Profile - Argos, 2024
- Retailer Profile - ASDA, 2024
- Retailer Profile - Currys, 2022
- Retailer Profile - Tesco, 2024
- Drivers of Retailer Choice, 2024
- Retailer Improvement Opportunities, 2024
- Brands Considered and Purchased, 2024
- Drivers of Brand Choice, 2024
- Shopper Research Process, 2024
- Interaction with staff instore, 2024
- Channel Usage when Researching, 2024
- Channel Usage when Purchasing, 2024
- Online Fulfilment Methods, 2024
- Shopper Views on Online Shopping for Small Kitchen Appliances, 2024
- Satisfaction with Online Shopping for Small Kitchen Appliances, 2024
- Views Prior to Purchase, 2024
- Factors of Importance, 2024
- Opinions on Small Kitchen Appliances, 2024
- Cooking Time Taken Each Week, 2024
Companies Featured
- Amazon
- Aldi
- Argos
- ASDA
- B&M
- Currys
- John Lewis
- Lidl
- Sainsbury's
- Tesco
- Very
