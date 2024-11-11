Peptide Therapeutics Market Size to Surpass USD 76.11 Billion by 2033 | Straits Research

New York, United States, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Researchers have used peptides to deliver drugs to target cells due to their remarkable efficacy and selectivity towards the different receptors on target cells. Several peptide therapies have already been given market authorization and are approved to treat various illnesses. Research and development of innovative medications and technological improvements in peptide therapies are the primary drivers of the global peptide therapeutics market .

Market Dynamics

Rising Cases of Cancer and Metabolic Diseases and Technological Advancements Drives the Global Market

The adoption of peptide therapies will increase due to the rise in cancer cases and metabolic diseases like osteoporosis, obesity, and diabetes. Due to the increasing number of affected pediatric children and the prevalence of target diseases in low-income countries, there is a strong demand for effective and cost-effective medications. The overall cost of manufacturing therapeutic peptides has decreased due to technological advancements, which has encouraged suppliers and manufacturers to seek out newer processes and work with longer and more complex chains of peptides. In addition, the reduction in total costs associated with the production of therapeutic peptides has increased the production of therapeutic peptides.

Rising Incidents of Chronic Diseases Creates Tremendous Opportunities

According to the World Health Organization, chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease are the leading causes of morbidity and mortality worldwide (WHO). The prevalence of chronic diseases has increased globally, affecting people from all socioeconomic backgrounds. The market is anticipated to be driven by the rising incidence of chronic diseases, which increases the demand for efficient medications.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global peptide therapeutics market due to the rise in awareness of peptide therapy products, the increase in demand for diagnostics in cancer and other disorders, and the expansion of the biotechnology industry. In addition, increased government spending on R&D is anticipated to support peptide therapies in maintaining their dominance during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

The global peptide therapeutics market size was valued at USD 45.43 billion in 2023 . It is projected to reach from USD 48.11 billion in 2025 to USD 76.11 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

. It is projected to reach from to , growing at a during the forecast period (2025–2033). Based on application, the market is divided into cancer, metabolic, cardiovascular disorder, respiratory, GIT, anti-infection, pain, dermatology, CNS, and renal.The metabolic segment dominates the global peptide therapeutics market due to growing sedentarism, terrible eating habits, and excessive alcohol consumption.

Based on product, the market is divided into generic and innovative.The generic segment is anticipated to increase quickly during the forecast period.

Based on the type of manufacturer, the market is divided into in-house and outsourced.The category of in-house manufacturing held the most significant revenue share due to rigorous regulations, high costs associated with outsourcing, and significant players' growing involvement in developing peptide therapies in-house.

Based on the route of administration, the market is divided into the parenteral route, oral route, pulmonary, and mucosal.The parenteral administration dominates the market due to the high acceptance rate, faster medicine delivery, and simple application.

Based on synthesis technology, the market is divided into Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS), Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS), and Hybrid Technology.The LPPS segment is the most dominant due to the increasing need for pure peptides to develop effective medicines.

North America is the most significant global peptide therapeutics market shareholder.

Competitive Analysis

Eli Lilly and Company Pfizer Inc. Amgen Inc. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. Lonza Inc. Sanofi Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) AstraZeneca PLC GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Novartis AG Novo Nordisk A/S

Recent Developments

June 2022- Eight out of Ten Patients Maintained Skin Clearance at One Year in Lilly's Lebrikizumab Atopic Dermatitis Monotherapy Trials.

Eight out of Ten Patients Maintained Skin Clearance at One Year in Lilly's Lebrikizumab Atopic Dermatitis Monotherapy Trials. June 2022- Jardiance decreased the relative risk of hospitalization for heart failure by 50% versus DPP-4 inhibitors and 30% versus GLP-1 receptor agonists in adults with type 2 diabetes in a real-world evidence study.

Roivant and Pfizer Unveil Priovant Therapeutics and Ongoing Registrational Studies for Oral Brepocitinib in Dermatomyositis and Lupus.

Roivant and Pfizer Unveil Priovant Therapeutics and Ongoing Registrational Studies for Oral Brepocitinib in Dermatomyositis and Lupus. June 2022- Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Omicron-Adapted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates Demonstrate High Immune Response Against Omicron.

Segmentation

By Application

Cancer Metabolic Cardiovascular Disorder Respiratory GIT Anti-infection Pain Dermatology CNS Renal

By Type

Generic Innovative

By Type of Manufacturers

In-house Outsourced

By Route of Administration Parenteral Route Oral Route Pulmonary Mucosal By Synthesis Technology

Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS) Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS) Hybrid Technology

By Region

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

