North America Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Forecasts Report 2024-2029 Featuring Electrify, Evgo, Tesla, ABB, Bosch, ChargePoint, Delta Electronics, Siemens, EV Connect, EvoCharge

North America's electric vehicle charging stations market is estimated to attain US$5.76 billion by 2029, from US$2.92 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 14.53%.

An EV (electric vehicles) charging station is a hub or center that offers charging solutions to these vehicles. This links an EV to a power source, allowing electric vehicles, like passenger cars, two/three-wheel EVs, fleets, and electric transport vehicles, to charge their batteries. The EV charging station market is expected to grow significantly in North America, mainly with the increasing ownership of electric vehicles and the introduction of new policies and investment plants to boost the nation's EV infrastructure.





One of the major driving factors estimated to boost the North American electric vehicle charging station market forward is the increasing demand for electric vehicles in the region. The demand for electric vehicles in countries like Canada and the USA is increasing rapidly, mainly due to the introduction of favorable government policies and innovation in electric vehicle technology. The region's government has also implemented multiple policies and strategic projects to develop the nation's EV infrastructure, pushing the market share of electric vehicle charging stations.



North America Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Drivers:



The implementation of new and favorable policies introduced by the countries in the North American region is estimated to propel the region's charging station market expansion. The governments of multiple countries like Canada, the USA, and Mexico have introduced various policies and subsidies to develop the EV charging ecosystem.

For instance, the government of Canada introduced anew zero-emission vehicle charging station policy, which has been approved to build over 25,000 electric vehicle chargers nationwide. Similarly, the Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy Department of the US Government approved about US$1.3 billion in funding to expand the nation's electric charging network and alternative fueling infrastructure.



Some of the key companies profiled in this North America Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market report include:

Electrify America LLC.

Evgo Services LLC.

Tesla, Inc.

ABB

Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc.

ChargePoint Inc.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Siemens AG

EV Connect, Inc.

EvoCharge Inc.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.5% Regions Covered North America





