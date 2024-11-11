Bonchon Boosts Franchise Success and Guest Experience

Dallas, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonchon, a global leader in Korean fried chicken, announces record growth in new franchise agreements and technology adoption. By the end of Q3, the company signed franchise agreements to add 66 stores and 14 new franchise partners this year, including an agreement for 14 California locations, one of the brand’s largest deals to date.

“Our hands-on approach to unit-level and systemwide growth is one reason franchisees choose us,” says Amanda Millikan, senior vice president of development at Bonchon. “The Bonchon craze is successfully entering new markets around the U.S. with incredible food and guest experiences.”

Bonchon’s flexible store formats, from counter service to table service, allow the brand to meet customers where they are. After opening, Bonchon continues monitoring unit-level economics to make sure franchisees are in the best possible situation.

“We’re a people-first brand and our ambitious franchisees set us apart,” says Bonchon CEO Suzie Tsai. “They are true partners and we filter decisions about everything from menu items to technology with their input and profitability in mind.”

The company is on track to open 25 locations by the end of 2024 and expects to potentially double that number in 2025. This year, Bonchon opened new stores in California, Florida, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Georgia, Colorado, New York, Alabama, and New Jersey.

Bonchon carefully evaluates potential franchisees to promote success. One way is by having funding and financing conversations earlier to ensure franchisees aren’t overextending and are set up to be financially healthy. The company also launched a new franchising website to create an intuitive experience for potential franchisees to join the Bonchon family.

The brand focuses on menu innovation and reliable food execution to create an amazing guest experience. This year, Bonchon leaned into rising off-premise and delivery sales by partnering with OLO. The platform improved the online ordering process to make it seamless for guests and alleviate strain on franchisees.

“We are in constant dialogue with our franchisees and new initiatives are driven by their feedback to improve the business,” says Millikan. “Our new in-store kiosk rollout is a great example that started with franchise partners thinking our guests would use them and they could help streamline the labor and front-of-the-house experience.”

Bonchon broke its franchising record earlier this year in terms of deals sold and continues to attract new franchise partners. The brand anticipates growing from 145 to 500 U.S. locations and 1,000 locations worldwide in the next five years.

About Bonchon

South Korea-born Bonchon, which translates as “my hometown,” was established in the United States in 2006. Known for its hand-battered, double-fried, crazy crispy Korean fried chicken, Bonchon sets out to have its fans around the world “Crunch Out Loud”. The brand continues to grow in popularity and has earned several accolades including Fast Casual Magazine’s 2024 Top Movers & Shakers. For more information, visit bonchon.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit franchising.bonchon.com. Follow Bonchon on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Tik Tok, X, and YouTube.

