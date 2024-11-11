Hong Kong Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Forecasts Report 2024-2029: Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hong Kong Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Hong Kong Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market is estimated at US$47.033 million in 2024 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 25.54% to attain US$146.683 million by 2029.







A charging station can be classified as a hub or center, which is available for the public, offering charging facilities for electric vehicles. The charging station has the capability to charge various types of electric vehicles, and it offers awide range of power output, which charges the battery of these vehicles at different speeds. The charging stations are located across the nation or region, most prominently located on the highways, or at the city centers.



The growth of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Hong Kong is aided by government programs for improving the nation's electric vehicle ecosystem. The government of the nation introduced multiple policies and subsidy schemes, to reduce the use of internal-combustion engine (ICE) automobile, which uses petrol or diesel as the fuel, and emits carbon dioxide, polluting the environment.



Similarly, an increase in the nation's sales of electric vehicles is also among the major factors driving the electric vehicle charging station market's growth. In Hong Kong, the availability and accessibility of public charging stations for electric vehicles played a critical role in boosting the demand for zero-emission vehicles in the nation.



Hong Kong Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Drivers:

Increasing sales of electric vehicles

One of the prime reasons propelling the electric vehicle charging stations market is the surge in the number of EVs in the country. Stringent government car emission regulations have encouraged consumers to transition to EVs, which is boosting the electric charging station market's growth in the future.

According to the Legislative Council of Hong Kong, the total number of electric private cars (PCs) registered in Hong Kong in 2021 was recorded at 9,583, and about 29,724 petrol private cars were registered. In 2022, the new registration of electric private cars increased to 19,795 units, and that of petrol private cars decreased to 17,683 units. The total share of electric private cars in thetotal new registration of private cars in Hong Kong in 2021 was estimated at 24.4%, which significantly expanded to 52.8% in 2022.

The popularity of EVs can be largely attributed to the introduction of new and attractive schemes and policies by the government to boost the sales of zero-emission vehicles in the nation. For instance, the Hong Kong government's "One-for-One Replacement" schemeprovides consumers witha higher first registration tax rebate on scrapping their old private cars and purchasing new electric vehicles. In addition, the government's aim to enhance the air quality of Hong Kongalsopromotes the use of electric vehicles.



Furthermore, the government hasintroduced multiple policies and projects to develop the nation's electric vehicle charging infrastructures. For instance, in April 2024, the Legislative Council announced its plan to convert the nation's petrol filling stations into Quick Charging Stations or Petrol-cum-Charging Stations.



Report Coverage:

Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2029

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Some of the key companies profiled in this Hong Kong Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market report include:

Hong Kong EV Power

Tesla Inc.

Auto Green Solutions Limited

Schneider Electric

Delta Electronics (Hong Kong) Ltd.

Smart Charge (HK) Limited

Onecharge

Shell Recharge (Shell)

Clp Power Hong Kong Limited

HK Electric Investments Limited

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 97 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $47.03 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $146.68 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.5% Regions Covered Hong Kong





Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Analyst View



5. HONG KONG ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS MARKET BY VEHICLE TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

5.3. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)



6. HONG KONG ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Commercial, Government, and Industrial

6.3. Residential



7. HONG KONG ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS MARKET BY CHARGING TYPE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. AC Charging (Level 1 and Level 2)

7.3. DC Charging



8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Market Share Analysis

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yj80yw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment