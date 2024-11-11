CBD Gummies Market Size to Hit USD 19.93 billion by 2033 | Straits Research

New York, United States, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBD gummies are frequently utilized to mitigate symptoms associated with depression and anxiety, and they are widely considered the most popular choice among the diverse range of CBD-infused edibles. Unlike Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or marijuana, this substance derived from the cannabis plant does not cause psychoactive or euphoric effects. CBD gummies are frequently utilized as a means to mitigate symptoms associated with depression and anxiety, and they have garnered substantial acclaim within the realm of edible alternatives.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/cbd-gummies-market/request-sample

Market Dynamics

Therapeutic Benefits of CBD Drive the Global Market

Gummy bears infused with CBD may help people unwind and fall asleep quickly. For those who struggle with insomnia, sleep apnoea, or restless limb syndrome, CBD may improve both the quantity and quality of their sleep. Due to its well-documented calming effects on the body and mind, patients who experience anxiety and tension may be drawn to CBD. In addition, CBD binds to serotonin receptors in the brain to produce its effects. These receptors directly influence anxiety and mood. People who experience stress, social anxiety, or generalized anxiety may find it useful and covert to include CBD in their daily lives by using CBD gummy bears. Such factors drive market growth.

Rising Awareness of CBD Gummies Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The growth of the CBD gummies market can be attributed to the increasing consumer awareness and acceptance of CBD and the growing speculation surrounding its potential health benefits. CBD, a bioactive phytocannabinoid derived from the Cannabis sativa plant, commonly referred to as hemp, is extracted for various purposes. The product's non-psychoactive properties are widely recognized.

Furthermore, the proliferation of scientific research and increased media coverage pertaining to CBD has broadened consumer awareness regarding its potential therapeutic benefits. This product presents potential advantages, including the alleviation of anxiety, the reduction of inflammation, and the enhancement of sleep quality. The observed trend facilitates the expansion of manufacturers' and sellers' product offerings, thereby appealing to a broader customer base.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global CBD gummies market shareholder and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. The increased prevalence of CBD-infused gummy bears within the United States can be ascribed to the escalating consumer interest in CBD merchandise and the burgeoning acceptance of alternative medicinal practices. The industry has undergone a favorable transformation as a result of recent legislative amendments, notably the federal government's endorsement of hemp-derived CBD. The growth of the CBD industry is primarily driven by the existence of numerous well-established CBD companies and a wide variety of CBD gummy products.

Ask for Customization @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/cbd-gummies-market/request-sample

Key Highlights

The global CBD gummies market size was valued at USD 1.88billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 2.44 billion in 2025 to USD 19.93 billion by 2033, growing with a CAGR of 30.02% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

Based on CBD concentration, the global CBD gummies market is divided into low CBD concentration gums, medium CBD concentration gummies, and high CBD concentration gummies. The low CBD concentration gums segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Based on the flavors, the global CBD gummies market is divided into fruity-flavored CBD gummies, berry-flavored CBD gummies, citrus-flavored CBD gummies, and others. The berry-flavored CBD gummies segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channels, the global CBD gummies market is divided into online retailers, physical retail stores, specialty stores, and healthcare stores. The online retailer segment dominates the global market and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the global CBD gummies market is divided into wellness enthusiasts, medical patients, and recreational users. The wellness enthusiasts segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global CBD gummies market shareholder and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Charlottes Web Holdings Inc. CBDfx Green Roads Medterra CBD Verma Farms Hemp Bombs Sunday Scaries Joy Organics Diamond CBD

Recent Developments

May 2023-Limitless Mind News, an esteemed digital publication, was awarded Joy Organics the prestigious Best New THC Product Award for its Delta 9 THC Gummies. This rapidly expanding enterprise distinguishes itself through its extensive range and diversity of product offerings, encompassing premium CBD and THC products tailored to various consumer preferences. These gummies are formulated to contain a balanced dosage of 5 milligrams of THC and 25 milligrams of CBD, resulting in an effective composition.

Segmentation

By CBD Concentration Low CBD Concentration Gummies Medium CBD Concentration Gummies High CBD Concentration Gummies By Flavors Fruity Flavored CBD Gummies Berry Flavored CBD Gummies Citrus Flavored CBD Gummies Others By Distribution Channels Online Retailers Physical Retail Stores Specialty Stores and Health By End-User Wellness Enthusiasts Medical Patients Recreational Users Others By Region North America Europe Latin America APAC Middle East and Africa

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/cbd-gummies-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision-making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (U.S.)

+44 203 695 0070 (U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter