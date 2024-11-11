The 17th JCtrans Global Freight Forwarders Conference Successfully Concludes in Doha

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JCtrans Global Freight Forwarders Conference was successfully held in Doha, Qatar. As the premier annual gathering of the logistics industry, this conference undertook the critical mission of fostering deep integration, extensive cooperation, and innovative development within the global logistics sector. It also established a far-reaching bridge of wisdom and collaboration that transcends borders and links the world. In attendance were 440 top logistics companies and 616 distinguished industry leaders and elites from 72 countries and regions, all joining forces to shape the future blueprint of logistics development.

Opening Ceremony Highlights

The conference officially began on October 29, featuring speeches by Jason Hoey, Commercial Director of CJ ICM FZCO, and Crystal Zheng, Senior Vice President of JCtrans Membership and Events.

Jason Hoey’s Remarks

Representing CJ ICM FZCO, Jason shared a video showcasing the company’s recent milestone—a logistics project in Iraq that involved moving 1.2 million tons of cargo, completed three months ahead of schedule. With over 50 years in the field, CJ ICM FZCO emphasizes quality solutions and teamwork, achieving a notable safety record and earning industry praise. Jason called for unity in logistics, inviting industry peers to collaborate, tackle challenges, and grow together.

Crystal Zheng’s Remarks

Crystal Zheng welcomed attendees on behalf of JCtrans, sharing the company’s achievements and values. JCtrans, a trusted logistics platform, serves over 11,000 paying members across 179 countries with a membership renewal rate of 86%. In the past year, the platform generated 2.2 million business opportunities. Crystal outlined JCtrans’s flagship membership benefits: business opportunities, cooperation protection, operational efficiency, and marketing support.

1) Business Opportunities: Members gain access to resources through online channels, such as instant quotes and directory listings, and offline channels like conferences and exhibitions.



2) Cooperation Protection: JCtrans provides up to $150,000 in funds to cover potential losses, achieving an 84% dispute resolution rate.

3) Operational Efficiency: The JC Pay tool facilitates fast, low-cost transactions and holds funds until completion, helping build trust between parties.

4) Marketing Promotion: JCtrans enhances member visibility through email campaigns, LinkedIn, and offline events.

One-on-One Meetings

This year’s conference featured over 5,000 one-on-one meetings, providing a platform for freight forwarders worldwide to engage in deep exchanges, allowing participants to discuss industry trends, best practices, and digital innovations. These sessions facilitated deeper connections, expanding networks and forming partnerships essential for future growth.

Welcome Dinner

On the evening of October 29, Shanghai League Shipping Co., Ltd. hosted a welcome dinner with speeches, awards, and cultural performances. Tesla Miao, JCtrans Global Conference General Manager, welcomed guests and announced plans for the next conference in Dubai. Jeff Shi, Director of Shanghai League Shipping, expressed gratitude for the event, encouraging attendees to foster friendships and lasting memories in the logistics field.

Conclusion and Future Conferences

The 17th JCtrans Global Freight Forwarders Conference showcased the strength of the logistics industry, inspiring new collaborations and advancements. JCtrans eagerly anticipates reuniting with participants at the upcoming conferences:

- February 16-18, 2025, in Bangkok: The 18th Global Freight Forwarders Conference will focus on the dynamic Southeast Asian logistics market and joint development strategies.



- June 2025, in Dubai: The 19th Global Freight Forwarders Conference will take place in Dubai, offering insights into future trends and exploring vast business opportunities in the region.

The 17th conference concluded successfully, setting the stage for an exciting year of continued growth and cooperation in the global logistics industry.

