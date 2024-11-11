Hyperscale Data Centers Strategic Business Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $730 Billion by 2030, Driven by Expansion of Global Cloud Infrastructure and Increasing Focus on Green Data Centers

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyperscale Data Centers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Hyperscale Data Centers was estimated at US$170.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$730.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.1% from 2023 to 2030.







Several factors are driving the rapid growth of the hyperscale data center market, including the increasing adoption of cloud services, the rise of big data and artificial intelligence, and the demand for scalable, energy-efficient infrastructure. One of the primary drivers is the growing adoption of cloud computing by businesses of all sizes. As more companies migrate their workloads to the cloud to reduce costs, improve scalability, and enhance flexibility, the demand for hyperscale data centers has surged. Cloud providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud are expanding their global data center footprints to meet the growing demand for cloud services, driving the need for more hyperscale facilities.



The rise of big data analytics is another significant factor contributing to the growth of the hyperscale data center market. Organizations across industries are collecting and analyzing massive amounts of data to gain insights and make data-driven decisions. Processing these large datasets requires substantial computing power and storage capacity, which hyperscale data centers provide. As the amount of data generated by IoT devices, social media, and digital transactions continues to grow, the demand for hyperscale data centers capable of handling big data workloads will only increase.



The increasing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning is also fueling the growth of the hyperscale data center market. AI and ML applications require powerful hardware, such as GPUs and specialized processors, to train complex models and process large datasets. Hyperscale data centers are equipped with the necessary infrastructure to support AI workloads, making them essential for companies developing AI-driven applications in fields such as healthcare, finance, and autonomous systems. As AI adoption grows, hyperscale data centers will play a critical role in providing the computational power needed for these advanced technologies.



Energy efficiency and sustainability are becoming more important factors in the growth of hyperscale data centers. With data centers consuming vast amounts of electricity, there is increasing pressure on operators to reduce their environmental impact. Hyperscale data centers are designed with energy efficiency in mind, incorporating advanced cooling technologies, renewable energy sources, and power management systems to reduce energy consumption. Major cloud providers are committing to sustainability goals, such as powering their data centers with 100% renewable energy and achieving carbon neutrality. The focus on sustainability is driving investments in hyperscale data centers that are designed to operate efficiently while minimizing their environmental footprint.



The rise of 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT) is also contributing to the expansion of the hyperscale data center market. 5G networks enable faster data transmission and support a growing number of connected devices, generating vast amounts of data that need to be processed in real-time. Hyperscale data centers, with their ability to scale quickly and handle large data volumes, are essential for supporting the growth of 5G and IoT applications. As industries such as automotive, manufacturing, and healthcare adopt IoT solutions, the demand for hyperscale infrastructure to process and store data will continue to grow.



Another factor driving the growth of hyperscale data centers is the increasing need for edge computing. As businesses deploy edge computing nodes to process data closer to the source, hyperscale data centers serve as the central hubs for storing, analyzing, and managing the data generated at the edge. The integration of hyperscale and edge computing infrastructures allows organizations to achieve a balance between real-time data processing and long-term data storage, supporting applications that require both low latency and high computational power.



Investments by major cloud providers and tech companies are also accelerating the growth of the hyperscale data center market. Companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Facebook continue to invest heavily in building new hyperscale data centers around the world to meet the growing demand for cloud services and digital applications. These investments are driving the construction of state-of-the-art data centers that are designed to handle massive workloads efficiently, scale seamlessly, and operate sustainably.



With the increasing demand for cloud services, big data analytics, AI, and edge computing, the hyperscale data center market is poised for continued growth. As businesses rely more on digital platforms and scalable infrastructure, hyperscale data centers will remain at the core of the global IT landscape, powering the future of cloud computing, AI, and the digital economy.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Cloud Providers Application segment, which is expected to reach US$358.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 24.0%. The Colocation Providers Application segment is also set to grow at 23.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was valued at $48.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 22.4% CAGR to reach $111.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Broadcom Ltd., Cavium, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., and more.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $170 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $730.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.1% Regions Covered Global





