mRNA Synthesis & Manufacturing Market - Global Forecast to 2029

The mRNA synthesis and manufacturing market is expected to reach USD 738.3 million in 2029 from USD 624.4 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

mRNA therapeutics hold promise as the next generation of drugs for tissue restoration in regenerative medicine. The development of non-immunogenic mRNA can be achieved through the use of modified nucleosides, which enhances safety and efficacy. By altering the mRNA structure, researchers can create stable, non-immunogenic mRNA through in vitro transcription. Furthermore, effective delivery strategies tailored specifically for mRNA are crucial for the advancement of these therapies. The processes involved in loading and releasing mRNA from biomaterials are essential for their application in tissue restoration and require further refinement to maximize their potential.







The transcription consumables segment accounted for the largest share by product segment in the mRNA synthesis and manufacturing market in 2023



Based on product, the mRNA synthesis and manufacturing market is segmented into consumables, and instrument. In 2023, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of mRNA synthesis and manufacturing market; this segment is further segmented into transcription consumables, purification consumables, and analysis & characterization consumables.



Dominance of the consumables segment throughout the forecast period is attributed to the fact that they are essential for mRNA synthesis and manufacturing. Unlike instruments, which are a one-time investment, consumables must be replenished regularly, leading to continuous demand. Also, the entire market operates majorly on instruments offered by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sartorius (Germany), whereas more companies operate in the consumables space for mRNA synthesis and manufacturing.



The mRNA synthesis & modification service segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the mRNA synthesis and manufacturing market throughout the forecast period



Based on service, the mRNA synthesis and manufacturing market is segmented into mRNA synthesis & modification, mRNA purification, mRNA analysis & characterization, and manufacturing & scale-up. In 2023, the mRNA synthesis & modification segment accounted for the largest share of the mRNA synthesis and manufacturing market. A significant driver for the mRNA synthesis and modification services within the mRNA synthesis and manufacturing market is the growing need for customized mRNA sequences and modifications to enhance the efficacy and stability of therapeutic and vaccine candidates, which requires specialized synthesis and modification services. As the application of mRNA technology expands, researchers and developers increasingly seek tailored mRNA sequences that can be optimized for specific therapeutic outcomes, such as improved protein expression or enhanced immune response.



The Asia Pacific region is growing at the highest CAGR in the mRNA synthesis and manufacturing market from 2024 to 2029



The mRNA synthesis and manufacturing market is segmented into six major regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional segment in the global mRNA synthesis and manufacturing market, Factors such as rising healthcare expenditure; growing R&D expansion in key markets such as India, China, and Japan; low labor costs; and the favorable regulatory environment in the region are expected to contribute to market growth. China's mRNA synthesis and manufacturing market is driven by the country's substantial government investments in biotech innovation, rapid expansion of domestic biotech infrastructure, and increasing international collaborations. In recent developments, China has demonstrated a strong commitment to advancing mRNA technology.

Research Coverage:



This research report categorizes the mRNA synthesis and manufacturing market by Product (transcription consumables, purification consumables, analysis & characterization consumables, and instrument), Application (cell and gene therapy, vaccine, and other applications), End User (pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, CROs & CDMOs) and by region.



The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints influencing the growth of the mRNA synthesis and manufacturing market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, service portfolio, key strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, expansions, agreements, and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the mRNA synthesis and manufacturing market. Competitive analysis of top players and upcoming startups in the mRNA synthesis and manufacturing market ecosystem is covered in this report.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (Growing focus on mRNA-based vaccine development, expanding therapeutic applications of MRNA technology, advancements in MRNA synthesis technology, increased outsourcing for MRNA synthesis and modification, and collaborations among industry players), restraints (High production cost, stringent regulations), opportunities (Advancements in drug delivery technologies, increased government funding and private investment, applications in regenerative medicines), and challenges (Stability, storage, and manufacturing scalability) influencing the growth of the market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products of the mRNA synthesis and manufacturing market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the mRNA synthesis and manufacturing market

Competitive Assessment: Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), GenScript (US), New England Biolabs (US), Aldevron, LLC. (Danaher Corporation) (US), Promega Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), WuXi Biologics (China), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), GENEWIZ (Azenta US, Inc.) (US), TriLink BioTechnologies (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Telesis Bio Inc. (US), Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd. (Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.) (India), ST Pharm (South Korea), AGC Biologics (US), among others in the market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 344 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $624.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $738.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

MRNA Synthesis & Manufacturing Market Overview

North America: MRNA Synthesis & Manufacturing Market, by Product and Country, 2023

MRNA Synthesis & Manufacturing Service Market: Global Growth Opportunities

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Clinical Trials for MRNA Vaccines

Continuous Improvements in Design, Delivery Systems, and Manufacturing Processes

Increased Outsourcing of MRNA Synthesis and Production

Advantages of MRNA-based Technology Over Recombinant Expression

Restraints

High Production Cost

Stringent Regulations

Opportunities

Ongoing Innovations in Nanoparticles and Cell-Specific Delivery Technologies

Expanding Applications of MRNA Technology

Increased Government Funding and Private Investments

Challenges

Stability, Storage, and Manufacturing Scalability Issues

MRNA Synthesis & Manufacturing Market, by Product

Consumables

Transcription Consumables MRNA Synthesis Kits - Increasing Demand for Rapid and Efficient MRNA Vaccine Development to Augment Growth MRNA Profiling Kits - Growing Need for Precision Medicine and Personalized Therapies to Propel Market RNA Polymerases - Growing Demand for High-Quality and Scalable MRNA Production to Boost Market Plasmid DNA/DNA Templates - Rapid Growth of MRNA-based Therapeutics and Vaccines to Expedite Growth Nucleotides - Need to Support Diverse Research & Development Initiatives to Promote Growth Vectors - Need for Reliable and High-Capacity Vectors to Propel Market

Purification Consumables Purification Kits & Reagents - Rising Focus on Quality Assurance to Encourage Growth Chromatography Filters & Membranes - Growing Emphasis on Process Optimization and Cost-Efficiency in Large-Scale Production to Drive Market

Analysis & Characterization Consumables Analysis Kits & Reagents - Emerging Applications of MRNA Beyond Vaccines to Support Growth

Instruments - Need to Reduce Production Cost and Higher Scalability to Promote Growth

MRNA Synthesis & Manufacturing Product Market, by Application

Cell & Gene Therapies - Rising Adoption of MRNA Technology to Treat Genetic Disorders and Cancer to Fuel Market

Vaccines - Increasing Development and Deployment of MRNA Vaccines to Accelerate Growth

MRNA Synthesis & Manufacturing Product Market, by End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies - Need to Respond to Emerging Infectious Diseases to Drive Market

Academic & Research Institutions - Increasing Investments in Research to Expedite Growth

CROs & CDMOs - Rising Demand for Outsourced Services to Aid Growth

MRNA Synthesis & Manufacturing Market, by Service

MRNA Synthesis & Modification Services - Growing Need for Customized MRNA Sequences and Modifications to Fuel Market

MRNA Purification Services - Need for Personalized MRNA Vaccines to Boost Market

MRNA Analysis & Characterization Services - Increasing Regulatory Scrutiny to Expedite Growth

Manufacturing & Scale-Up Services - Growing Transition from Small-Scale Research & Development to Large-Scale Commercial Production to Drive Market

MRNA Synthesis & Manufacturing Service Market, by End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies - Rapid Development and Commercialization of MRNA-based Products to Encourage Growth

Academic & Research Institutions - Increasing Emphasis on Translating MRNA-based Discoveries into Practical Applications to Aid Growth

Small-Scale CROs & CDMOs - Need for Specialized and Flexible Production in Biotech Companies and Early-Stage MRNA Projects to Boost Market

Company Profiles

Key Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher Corporation

Merck

Lonza

Marvai Lifesciences

New England Biolabs

Promega Corporation

Genscript

Wuxi Biologics

Takara Bio

Sartorius

Genewiz

Telesis Bio

St Pharm

AGC Biologics

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Other Players

Etherna

Boc Sciences

Biomay

Curia Global

Jena Bioscience

Enzynomics Co.

Kaneka Eurogentec

Vernal Biosciences

Cellscript

