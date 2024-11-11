United States Sheep Farming Market Research Report 2024-2029: Fleeced Prices - A Weak Overall Agriculture Sector is Expected to Dampen Industry Revenue Growth

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sheep Farming in the US - Market Research Report (2014-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Sheep farmers have enjoyed growth over the current period. Rising red meat prices, which have stemmed from rising demand in downstream industries like slaughterhouses, have led to price-based gains for sheep farmers. Industry-wide revenue has been climbing at a CAGR of 1.6% over the past five years and is expected to total $802.8 million in 2023, when revenue will decrease by an estimated 0.5%.
Sheep farmers primarily raise or fatten sheep and lambs for their wool, meat, milk or sell to other farmers. Meat derived from these animals is separated into two categories, which include lamb and mutton. Lamb is meat from sheep less than one year old, while mutton refers to meat from sheep more than one year old.
Key Topics Covered:
About this Industry
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
Industry at a Glance
Industry Performance
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
Products & Markets
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
Major Companies
Operating Conditions
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
Key Statistics
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
Jargon & Glossary
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dcrh14
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.