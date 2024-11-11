US High Frequency Trading Market Research Report 2024-2029: Increased Consolidation and Revenue Growth will Benefit Profitability

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Frequency Trading in the US - Market Research Report (2014-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
High-frequency trading consists of companies that trade large numbers of orders of financial securities in fractions of a second using quantitative trading algorithms. High-frequency trading is a subset of quantitative investing, which employs algorithms that analyze financial data to conduct trades. This industry is growing over the long term because advancements in technology have enabled investors to trade at faster rates than ever.
The High Frequency Trading industry comprises financial securities trading firms and individual broker-dealers that use high-speed market data and sophisticated analytics software to identify temporal supply and demand trading opportunities. They are typically self-capitalized and hold positions for short periods of time. They are either organized as proprietary trading firms, trading desks at multiservice broker-dealers or hedge funds.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
