UK Online Women's Clothing Retailing Market Research Report 2024-2029: Shopping Hauls - Eye-catching Instagram and TikTok Posts Compel Youngsters to Update their Wardrobes

The "Online Women's Clothing Retailing in the UK - Market Research Report (2014-2029)"
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Online women's clothing retailers revenue is forecast to grow at a compound annual rate of 5% over the five years through 2023-24. The industry has mainly boomed thanks to the dramatic increase in photos and videos posted online, fast, affordable fashion and the introduction of credit and financing services like buy-now-pay-later platforms that have allowed consumers to manage household budgets better.
Businesses in this industry sell clothing for women via the internet. This includes online-only retailers and excludes bricks-and-mortar stores that have an online presence.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Major Markets
- Globalisation & Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Barriers to Entry
MAJOR COMPANIES
- ASOS plc
- Boohoo Group plc
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
