Sweet Security Announces Availability of its Cloud Native Detection & Response Platform on the AWS Marketplace

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sweet Security today announced the availability of its cloud-native detection and response platform on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) marketplace. Sweet’s solution unifies threat detection across cloud infrastructure, network, workloads, and applications. It provides deep runtime context that enables security teams to quickly extract actual attack narratives from a sea of isolated incidents. Using Sweet, AWS Marketplace customers can detect active threats in real time and respond to them within minutes, enabling them to resolve threats with unprecedented speed - 2-5 minute MTTR - and maintain an agile and resilient environment.

AWS customers visiting AWS re:Invent 2024 in Las Vegas can book a meeting to learn more here.

“Cloud environments are noisy and complex, making them fertile grounds for attackers -- deterring them requires detection and response capabilities that, to date, have been aspirational, but we’ve made them table stakes,” said Eyal Fisher, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Sweet Security and former head of the Cyber Operation Center, Unit 8200 (Col., retired). “We’re delighted that our solution is now available to AWS Marketplace customers and look forward to helping them simplify the burden of cloud security and do their jobs faster and better.”

What Makes Sweet so Sweet?

Sweet Security offers detection and response for cloud native environments. Its approach is unique in how it unifies detection across cloud infrastructure, network, workloads, and applications, providing deep runtime context that cuts through the noise and delivers actual attack narratives.

Key Features include:

Advanced threat detection and incident response (IR) across infrastructure, network, application, and workload levels.

Vulnerability management enriched with runtime insights, reducing CVEs by 99% and putting only the critical risks in front of security personnel.

Lean sensor technology that requires minimal resources (50 MB RAM, 0.20% CPU per node) and take only minutes to deploy

30+ out-of-the-box integrations with SIEM, SOAR, notification and ticketing systems, and mor

Sweet empowers security teams to achieve a Mean Time to Detect of 30 seconds (MTTD) and a 2-5 minute Mean Time to Resolve (MTTR), transforming cloud security into a more proactive and effective discipline.

For more information, users can visit Sweet Security on the AWS Marketplace.

About Sweet Security

Specializing in Cloud Native Detection & Response (D&R), Sweet Security protects cloud environments in real time. Founded by the IDF's former CISO, Sweet's solution focuses on the relationships between cloud infrastructure, workloads and applications , as well as network, and identity components. Leveraging a lean, eBPF-based sensor and deep behavioral analysis, Sweet analyzes anomalies, generating vital insights on incidents, vulnerabilities, and non-human identities. Its GenAI-infused technology cuts through the noise and delivers actionable recommendations on critical, real-time cloud risks. Privately funded, Sweet is backed by Evolution Equity Partners, Munich Re Ventures, Glilot Capital Partners, CyberArk Ventures and an elite group of angel investors. For more information, please visit http://sweet.security.

Contact

Account Director

Chloe Amante

Montner Tech PR

camante@montner.com